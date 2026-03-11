Natya Intensive with Meera Sreenarayanan

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About this event
This is a class for advanced dancers who have 15+ years experience and/or Gurus.
Item Name: Aada Hodalle (Devarnama Krithi)
An in-depth Abhinaya masterclass with Meera Sreenarayanan focusing on the art of expression in Bharatanatyam.
Discover how to interpret Sahitya, convey rasa, and transform movement into powerful storytelling.
Class Dates & Time:
Thursday May 21st - 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Friday May 22nd - 7pm - 9:30pm
*Dancers will receive studio recorded music of the item learnt.
This class is for Arangetram level/Post Arangetram/Advanced dancers.
Item: Badrakali Stuthi
Sharpen your technique and deepen your understanding of pure dance in this Nritta Masterclass with Meera Sreenarayanan.
Explore precision in adavus, rhythmic clarity, body alignment, and dynamic movement essential to Bharatanatyam.
Class Dates & Time:
Saturday May 23rd - 7:30am - 1:30pm
with 30min break for lunch
*Dancers will receive studio recorded music of the item learnt.
If you are attending both Masterclasses, you will get this discounted price.
This is a class for advanced dancers who have 15+ years experience and/or Gurus.
Item Name: Aada Hodalle (Devarnama Krithi)
An in-depth Abhinaya masterclass with Meera Sreenarayanan focusing on the art of expression in Bharatanatyam.
Discover how to interpret Sahitya, convey rasa, and transform movement into powerful storytelling.
Class Dates & Time:
Thursday May 21st - 6:30pm - 9:30pm
Friday May 22nd - 7pm - 9:30pm
*Dancers will receive studio recorded music of the item learnt.
This class is for Arangetram level/Post Arangetram/Advanced dancers.
Item: Badrakali Stuthi
Sharpen your technique and deepen your understanding of pure dance in this Nritta Masterclass with Meera Sreenarayanan.
Explore precision in adavus, rhythmic clarity, body alignment, and dynamic movement essential to Bharatanatyam.
Class Dates & Time:
Saturday May 23rd - 7:30am - 1:30pm
with 30min break for lunch
*Dancers will receive studio recorded music of the item learnt.
If you are attending both Masterclasses, you will get this discounted price.
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