Natya Intensive with Meera Sreenarayanan

This is a class for advanced dancers who have 15+ years experience and/or Gurus.





Item Name: Aada Hodalle (Devarnama Krithi)

An in-depth Abhinaya masterclass with Meera Sreenarayanan focusing on the art of expression in Bharatanatyam.



Discover how to interpret Sahitya, convey rasa, and transform movement into powerful storytelling.





Class Dates & Time:

Thursday May 21st - 6:30pm - 9:30pm

Friday May 22nd - 7pm - 9:30pm





*Dancers will receive studio recorded music of the item learnt.