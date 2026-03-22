ACME Foundation

Hosted by

ACME Foundation

About this event

Natya Utsav 2026

3000 Landerholm Cir SE

Bellevue, WA 98007, USA

Day only: Art Enthusiast Community Pass
$10

✅ Access to daytime programming only. Limited number at this price.
🚫 Does not include access to Meera Sreenarayanan’s performance.
Limited number available at this discounted price.

Day only: Ally of the Arts
$20

✅ Access to daytime programming only.
🚫 Does not include access to Meera Sreenarayanan’s performance.

Evening pass only: Harini by Meera Sreenarayanan
$25

✅ Access to Meera Sreenarayanan’s solo thematic recital - Harini.
🚫 Does not include access to daytime programming.

Champion of the Arts
$50

✅ Access to day programming

✅ Meera Sreenarayanan’s solo thematic recital - Harini.

Your contribution significantly covers artist fees, venue expenses, and technical costs and making this event possible.

Patron of the Arts
$100

✅ Access to day programming

✅ Meera Sreenarayanan’s solo thematic recital - Harini.

Your generous contribution allows us to bring master artists like Meera Sreenarayanan while also creating opportunities for local talent.



Students and Seniors Free
Free

Limited number free for seniors (65+) and students (18 and under) with support from 4Culture. ID required.
Available for other community members needing support upon request. Please email or DM us.

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