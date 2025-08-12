Natyashala Silent Auction benefitting Aastha Horizons

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Elevate your style with this stunning Cole Haan purse, crafted with premium materials and sophisticated design. Perfectly sized for everyday elegance or a special night out, it’s the ultimate blend of fashion and function. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this designer accessory will turn heads wherever you go!
Item Description: Supple Leather Straps; Made with Genuine Leather; Black
Compliments from Deepa Balepur, Lancaster
Step into everyday luxury with this sleek Da Milano wallet, meticulously crafted from premium leather. Its elegant design offers both style and practicality, with ample space for cards, cash, and essentials. A statement accessory that blends Italian sophistication with timeless durability — perfect for the fashion-forward individual.
Item Description: Compact wallet consists of compartments, card slots and pockets. Genuine Leather and Magnetic Closure
Compliments from Deepa Balepur, Lancaster
Treat yourself to the ultimate at-home spa day! This delightful basket includes an assortment of vibrant nail polishes, nourishing nail care products, and manicure essentials to keep your hands looking fabulous. Whether it’s a bold color for a night out or a classic shade for everyday elegance, this set has everything you need for salon-perfect nails anytime.
Item Description: Compact, Revlon Manicure Spa kit, Assorted nail colors, Peel and Stick Nails, Nail crystals etc.
Compliments from Deepa Balepur and Madhu Rajakittu, Lancaster
Bring warmth and charm to your home with this beautifully curated décor set. Featuring a delicate dried flower arrangement, a hand-painted decorative tray, a stylish bag, and a charming tabletop figurine, each piece adds a touch of personality and elegance to any space. Perfect for refreshing your own home or gifting to someone who loves unique, artistic treasures.
Compliments from Swapna Deshpande, Ragasudha Jegan, Sumathi Janarthanan and Madhu Rajakittu, Lancaster
Celebrate the festival of lights with this beautifully curated Diwali gift basket, filled with traditional treats, vibrant decorations, and thoughtful goodies that embody the spirit of joy, prosperity, and togetherness. Perfect for gifting or adding a special glow to your own festivities, this basket brings warmth and happiness to every home.
Compliments from Anu Sharma, York
Celebrate color, craftsmanship, and charm with this handpicked collection of assorted Indian jewelry. Featuring a variety of styles — from delicate to bold — each piece reflects the rich artistry and timeless beauty of traditional design. Perfect for mixing, matching, and making a statement at any occasion.
Compliments from Anu Sharma, York
Step into the spirit of celebration with this vibrant Navratri and Dandiya set! Bursting with colorful accessories and festive essentials, it’s perfect for adding sparkle and tradition to your dance nights. Whether you’re joining the garba circle or celebrating at home, this collection will have you twirling in style.
Compliments from Megha, Palav Bhonde and Family, York
Enjoy a day of thrills, laughter, and chocolatey fun at Hersheypark! From exciting roller coasters and family rides to live entertainment and sweet treats, there’s something for everyone. Perfect for families, friends, or anyone ready to make unforgettable memories in “The Sweetest Place on Earth.”
Item Description: 4 Hershey park tickets expiring on 1/4/2026. Admission includes access to all rides and entertainment; Access to Boardwalk from Memorial day through Labor day. Please read all ticket instructions before using. Natyashala will not be responsible for any refund for lost or unused tickets.
Compliments from Ellsa and Anjalee Desai, York
Keep your smile shining bright with this comprehensive dental care basket! Packed with quality oral hygiene products including an electric toothbrush and all the information you need to know about Invisalign, it’s everything you need for a healthy, confident smile. Perfect for self-care or as a thoughtful gift for loved ones.
Item Description: Electric Oral B Sonic Toother Brush, Invisalign Pamplets and $100 Giant Gift card.
Compliments from Garima Purohit, Smiles Galore, York
Take care of your pearly whites with this all-in-one dental care basket. Featuring premium oral hygiene products designed to promote fresh breath and healthy teeth, this set is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their daily routine and keep their smile radiant. A practical and thoughtful gift for yourself or someone special.
Item Description: Oral Hygiene products, Electric Toothbrush and Water Pick
Compliments from Dr.Amar Patel, Bender Dental, Lancaster
Spark imagination and smiles with this delightful basket filled with charming toys and engaging books perfect for little girls. From storytime adventures to playtime fun, this collection encourages creativity and laughter — making it a wonderful gift or treat for the special young lady in your life!
Item Description: Geared towards kids aged 3-10 years old; Chomp and Hook fishing game, Journal set, Fairytale Princess Tent, Friendship Wooden Stamp Set, Hair Chalk Salon Set, Adorable Pink Purse, Books and Large Toy Basket
Compliments from Kanupriya and Family, Lancaster
Bring everyone together for endless laughter, friendly competition, and tasty treats with this fantastic games night basket. Packed with a selection of classic and modern board and card games plus delicious snacks, it’s perfect for family gatherings, parties, or cozy evenings at home. Let the fun—and the flavors—begin!
Item Description: Board Games, Snacks and Basket for Snacks
Compliments from Moms of Senior Girls, Lancaster
Create the perfect cozy movie night experience at home with this basket packed full of your favorite snacks, popcorn, and movie-time essentials. Whether it’s a family night, a romantic evening, or a solo film fest, this set has everything you need for unforgettable entertainment and comfort.
Item Description: $50 Gift card to PennCinema, Cozy Brown Throw, Popcorn and Popcorn Essentials, Snacks, Candy and Large Sturdy Throw Basket
Compliments from Moms of Junior Girls, Lancaster
Delight in the charm of these handcrafted crochet dolls, lovingly made with intricate details and soft, cozy yarn. Perfect as a unique gift or a special keepsake, these dolls bring a touch of warmth and whimsy to any collection or playroom.
Item Description: Handmade crochet table cloth, dolls and accessories
Compliments from Lydia Herr, Lancaster
Instagram: @created.by.lydlyd
Etsy: createdbylydlyd
Have you always wanted to get a private couples Bollywood Dance lesson? Or want to try a Bollywood workout class? Or even want to save on a free class for your child? This Basket has it all covered! Bid on the chance to be able to score multiple dance opportunities for you and your loved ones! Put your dancing shoes on and bid on this basket.
Item Description: Gift certificates for Free Student Admission, Free Private Couples class, Free Bollywood Workout Class and one $50 Giant Gift card.
Compliments from Pavan Gedala, NRTYM Artistry, Lancaster
Immerse yourself in the beauty of this one-of-a-kind artwork, where every brushstroke tells a story. Vibrant hues and fluid textures come together to create a piece that will elevate any space — a true conversation starter for your home or office.
Compliments from Isha Amin, York
Website: www.ishaamin.com
Bring the calming essence of nature indoors with this original painting, inspired by the gentle dance of light and color. Perfect for adding warmth and tranquility to any room, this artwork is a timeless piece that speaks to the soul.
Compliments from Isha Amin, York
Website: www.ishaamin.com
Make a statement with this striking, contemporary painting. Featuring dynamic colors and captivating composition, it’s a modern masterpiece that reflects both energy and elegance, ideal for the art lover with an eye for the extraordinary.
Compliments from Isha Amin, York
Website: www.ishaamin.com
