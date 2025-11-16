Naughty to Neutered: Krampus for Kitties

When you sponsor a community cat, your donation directly covers the full cost of its spay or neuter - giving a real cat a safer, healthier life. You will get to choose a name for the kitty you sponsor, and well share a photo with you once they've been through the program.





As a thank-you, you'll also receive Skip-the-Line access at the event. Upon arrival, simply show your ticket and you'll be moved to the front of the photo line. If multiple sponsors arrive at the same time, Skip-the-Line entry will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis.





If you would like to sponsor a kitty, but cannot make it to our event, please feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] to select your cat's name.





Thank you for supporting For Paws Sake TNR through your sponsorship!