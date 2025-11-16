Naughty to Neutered: Krampus for Kitties

Hosted by
Akron, Ohio 44312
Get a festive photo with Krampus while supporting For Paws Sake TNR's work with community cats. A $5 donation is suggested, and if you feel inclined to give more, your generosity is greatly appreciated and goes directly toward helping local cats in need.
We'll be accepting donations for photos on-site the day of the event, but donating in advance helps speed up your check-in process when you arrive.
Want to save time? A Skip the Line ticket lets you jump straight to the front of the photo line as soon as you arrive and check in. If multiple Skip the Line guests arrive at the same time, we'll honor tickets in the order people check in.
Thank you for supporting For Paws Sake TNR through your ticket purchase!
When you sponsor a community cat, your donation directly covers the full cost of its spay or neuter - giving a real cat a safer, healthier life. You will get to choose a name for the kitty you sponsor, and well share a photo with you once they've been through the program.
As a thank-you, you'll also receive Skip-the-Line access at the event. Upon arrival, simply show your ticket and you'll be moved to the front of the photo line. If multiple sponsors arrive at the same time, Skip-the-Line entry will be honored on a first-come, first-served basis.
If you would like to sponsor a kitty, but cannot make it to our event, please feel free to reach out to us at [email protected] to select your cat's name.
Thank you for supporting For Paws Sake TNR through your sponsorship!
