Open Water Diver Certification
$595

What’s Included:

  • eLearning Materials or Textbook
    • Access to NAUI’s online training program or printed manuals.
    • Covers all academic knowledge required for certification.
  • Classroom/Knowledge Review Sessions
    • Instructor-led sessions (in-person or virtual) to review key concepts and answer questions.
  • Confined Water Training (Pool Sessions)
    • Several sessions in a pool or confined water environment to practice essential skills.
  • Open Water Dives (Usually 4 Dives over 2 Days)
    • Conducted at a local lake, quarry, or ocean dive site under instructor supervision.
  • Instructor Fees
    • Professional instruction, guidance, and evaluation throughout the course.
  • Certification Card (C-Card)
    • Once completed, you’ll receive your official NAUI Open Water Diver certification card.
  • Use of Basic Rental Gear
    • Typically includes:
      • Regulator
      • BCD (Buoyancy Compensator Device)
      • Tank & Weights
      • Wetsuit (if needed)

What’s Usually Not Included:

  • Personal gear (often required):
    • Mask, snorkel, fins, boots, gloves
  • Dive site entry fees (e.g., boat fees, park entry, air fills)
  • Travel/lodging costs (if open water dives are not local)
  • Nitrox certification (if offered as an add-on)

