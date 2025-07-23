Reef Rangers Dive Club, Inc
NAUI Open Water Diver Certification
Open Water Diver Certification
$595
What’s Included:
eLearning Materials or Textbook
Access to NAUI’s online training program or printed manuals.
Covers all academic knowledge required for certification.
Classroom/Knowledge Review Sessions
Instructor-led sessions (in-person or virtual) to review key concepts and answer questions.
Confined Water Training (Pool Sessions)
Several sessions in a pool or confined water environment to practice essential skills.
Open Water Dives (Usually 4 Dives over 2 Days)
Conducted at a local lake, quarry, or ocean dive site under instructor supervision.
Instructor Fees
Professional instruction, guidance, and evaluation throughout the course.
Certification Card (C-Card)
Once completed, you’ll receive your official NAUI Open Water Diver certification card.
Use of Basic Rental Gear
Typically includes:
Regulator
BCD (Buoyancy Compensator Device)
Tank & Weights
Wetsuit (if needed)
What’s
Usually Not
Included:
Personal gear
(often required):
Mask, snorkel, fins, boots, gloves
Dive site entry fees
(e.g., boat fees, park entry, air fills)
Travel/lodging costs
(if open water dives are not local)
Nitrox certification
(if offered as an add-on)
