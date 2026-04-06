NAUW North Jersey Branch

Hosted by

NAUW North Jersey Branch

About this event

NAUW North Jersey Annual Scholarship Luncheon - "Celebrating Excellence, Rewarding Potential"

3 Golf Dr

Kenilworth, NJ 07033, USA

🎫 General Admission
$100

Includes full access to the luncheon experience and program.

👑 VIP Experience
$150

Limited Availability!


Enjoy an elevated experience that includes:

  • Premium VIP seating
  • A printed event journal
  • 1 Tricky Tray sheet of tickets
🧒🏾 Youth (12 & under)
$40

A reduced rate ticket for children ages 12 and under to attend and enjoy the luncheon alongside family and community.

📘Student
$50

A discounted ticket for high school and college students to engage in an inspiring afternoon focused on education, leadership, and opportunity.


Valid Student ID will be required at check in.

🎓 Current Scholarship Recipient
Free

We are honored to host our current scholars as special guests of the organization.

💚 Patron Support
$10

Supporters who wish to contribute to our mission with or without attending the full luncheon are welcome to participate as patrons.

🎖️ Invited Guest (By Invitation Only)
Free

This ticket is reserved for invited guests. Registrations may be reviewed.

🎁 Tricky Tray - 1 sheet
$20

Enhance your experience—pre-purchase tricky tray tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes!

1 sheet = 10 tickets

That's 10 opportunities to win a fabulous prize!

🎁 Tricky Tray - 2 sheets
$35

Enhance your experience—pre-purchase tricky tray tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes!

2 sheets = 20 tickets

With this super deal you get double the tickets for 1.5x the regular price!


This price level will not be offered on the day of the event!!

Get your tickets now!

📰 Journal Ad - Full Page
$100

Promote your business or honor a scholar or an NAUW sister through our event journal.

Ad files must be submitted by May 12, 2026.

Instructions will be provided after purchase.

📰 Journal Ad - Half (1/2) Page
$65

Promote your business or honor a scholar or an NAUW sister through our event journal.

Ad files must be submitted by May 12, 2026.

Instructions will be provided after purchase.

📰 Journal Ad - Quarter (1/4) Page
$45

Promote your business or honor a scholar or an NAUW sister through our event journal.

Ad files must be submitted by May 12, 2026.

Instructions will be provided after purchase.

Add a donation for NAUW North Jersey Branch

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