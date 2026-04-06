NAUW North Jersey Annual Scholarship Luncheon - "Celebrating Excellence, Rewarding Potential"

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About this event
Includes full access to the luncheon experience and program.
Limited Availability!
Enjoy an elevated experience that includes:
A reduced rate ticket for children ages 12 and under to attend and enjoy the luncheon alongside family and community.
A discounted ticket for high school and college students to engage in an inspiring afternoon focused on education, leadership, and opportunity.
Valid Student ID will be required at check in.
We are honored to host our current scholars as special guests of the organization.
Supporters who wish to contribute to our mission with or without attending the full luncheon are welcome to participate as patrons.
This ticket is reserved for invited guests. Registrations may be reviewed.
Enhance your experience—pre-purchase tricky tray tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes!
1 sheet = 10 tickets
That's 10 opportunities to win a fabulous prize!
Enhance your experience—pre-purchase tricky tray tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes!
2 sheets = 20 tickets
With this super deal you get double the tickets for 1.5x the regular price!
This price level will not be offered on the day of the event!!
Get your tickets now!
Promote your business or honor a scholar or an NAUW sister through our event journal.
Ad files must be submitted by May 12, 2026.
Instructions will be provided after purchase.
Promote your business or honor a scholar or an NAUW sister through our event journal.
Ad files must be submitted by May 12, 2026.
Instructions will be provided after purchase.
Promote your business or honor a scholar or an NAUW sister through our event journal.
Ad files must be submitted by May 12, 2026.
Instructions will be provided after purchase.
$
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