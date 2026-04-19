NAUW North Jersey Scholarship Sponsorship & Journal Ad Opportunities

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About this event
Includes:
Includes:
A distinguished level of support offering increased visibility and brand presence.
Includes:
A premier sponsorship tier designed for organizations seeking strong visibility and meaningful engagement.
Includes:
Our highest level of partnership, offering maximum visibility and leadership positioning.
Includes:
Promote your business. Honor a scholar. Share your message.
Our digital event journal provides a unique opportunity to connect your brand or message with attendees and supporters.
📩 Ad submission instructions will be provided after purchase.
Promote your business. Honor a scholar. Share your message.
Our digital event journal provides a unique opportunity to connect your brand or message with attendees and supporters.
📩 Ad submission instructions will be provided after purchase.
Promote your business. Honor a scholar. Share your message.
Our digital event journal provides a unique opportunity to connect your brand or message with attendees and supporters.
📩 Ad submission instructions will be provided after purchase.
$
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