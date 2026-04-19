NAUW North Jersey Branch

Hosted by

NAUW North Jersey Branch

About this event

NAUW North Jersey Scholarship Sponsorship & Journal Ad Opportunities

3 Golf Dr

Kenilworth, NJ 07033, USA

📚 $1,000 – Book Scholarship Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

  • Name recognition in event journal
  • Acknowledgment during the event
  • Digital recognition
🎓 $1,600 – Named Scholarship Sponsor
$1,600

Includes:

  • Enhanced name recognition in event journal
  • Event acknowledgment
  • Digital recognition
  • Association with scholarship impact
💎 $2,500 – Pearl Event Sponsor
$2,500

A distinguished level of support offering increased visibility and brand presence.


Includes:

  • Half-page journal ad (business promotion or message)
  • Event recognition
  • Digital acknowledgment
  • Preferred placement in event materials
💚 $5,000 – Emerald Event Sponsor
$5,000

A premier sponsorship tier designed for organizations seeking strong visibility and meaningful engagement.


Includes:

  • Full-page journal ad
  • Verbal recognition during the program
  • Prominent placement in event materials
  • VIP seating at the event
  • Digital recognition across platforms
🏆 $10,000 – Platinum Event Sponsor
$10,000

Our highest level of partnership, offering maximum visibility and leadership positioning.


Includes:

  • Full-page premium journal ad
  • Prominent verbal recognition during the event
  • Top-tier logo/name placement across event materials
  • VIP seating and recognition at the event
  • Featured digital recognition
  • Positioning as a leading supporter of scholarship and community impact
📰 Journal Ad - Full Page
$100

Promote your business. Honor a scholar. Share your message.

Our digital event journal provides a unique opportunity to connect your brand or message with attendees and supporters.

📩 Ad submission instructions will be provided after purchase.

📰 Journal Ad - Half (1/2) Page
$65

Promote your business. Honor a scholar. Share your message.

Our digital event journal provides a unique opportunity to connect your brand or message with attendees and supporters.

📩 Ad submission instructions will be provided after purchase.

📰 Journal Ad - Quarter (1/4) Page
$45

Promote your business. Honor a scholar. Share your message.

Our digital event journal provides a unique opportunity to connect your brand or message with attendees and supporters.

📩 Ad submission instructions will be provided after purchase.

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