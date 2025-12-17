Hosted by

NAVAL ACADEMY PARENTS CLUB OF LI

2025 All Academy Ball Silent Auction

214 Jericho Tpke, New Hyde Park, NY 11040, USA

2 Floor Tickets (Section 10, Row A)
$600

Starting bid

Donated By Military AutoSource

Face Value: $2,000+ Each

NY Knicks v. Phoenix Suns

Madison Square Garden

Sat, Jan 17, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Section 10, Row A - across from the Knicks bench. Enjoy an unforgettable VIP experience including:

  • Seats right on top of the action - hear the jawing and see them sweat!
  • Game floor access to the private Delta Sky Club
  • Free food before and throughout the game
  • Private bar
USNA Custom Quilt (45x60)
$50

Starting bid

Donated By The Brunning Family

For You or Your Mid! This amazing custom quilt is a patchwork of memories made up of some of the most popular USNA Navy t-shirts. What better way to cozy up this holiday than with this perfect gift for your Mid or yourself!

Harley-Davidson Military Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated By Military AutoSource

Happy Harley Days! Basket full of exclusive branded Harley-Davidson Military apparel including:

1, Hoodie

4, SS Tees

1, LS Tee

1 Baseball Cap

1 Winter Beanie Cap

1 Coffee Mug

1 Patch

Ford Bronco Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donated By Military AutoSource

Get Bronco Off Road Inspired! This gear basket includes:

1, Bronco backpack

1, Bronco beach towel

1, Ford jacket

1, Bronco insulated cup

1, Ford water bottle

1, Ford adhesive phone wallet

