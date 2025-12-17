2025 All Academy Ball Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Donated By Military AutoSource
Face Value: $2,000+ Each
NY Knicks v. Phoenix Suns
Madison Square Garden
Sat, Jan 17, 2026 | 7:30 PM
Section 10, Row A - across from the Knicks bench. Enjoy an unforgettable VIP experience including:
Starting bid
Donated By The Brunning Family
For You or Your Mid! This amazing custom quilt is a patchwork of memories made up of some of the most popular USNA Navy t-shirts. What better way to cozy up this holiday than with this perfect gift for your Mid or yourself!
Starting bid
Donated By Military AutoSource
Happy Harley Days! Basket full of exclusive branded Harley-Davidson Military apparel including:
1, Hoodie
4, SS Tees
1, LS Tee
1 Baseball Cap
1 Winter Beanie Cap
1 Coffee Mug
1 Patch
Starting bid
Donated By Military AutoSource
Get Bronco Off Road Inspired! This gear basket includes:
1, Bronco backpack
1, Bronco beach towel
1, Ford jacket
1, Bronco insulated cup
1, Ford water bottle
1, Ford adhesive phone wallet
