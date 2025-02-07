Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center Inc's Silent Auction

Kendra Scott Oleana Shell Huggie Hoop Earrings in White Spotted Shell and Gold with matching Gold Necklace Earrings Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass Material Ivory Spotted Shell & White Pearl Size0.9" outer diameter, 0.7"L and 0.35"L removable charms Closure Earpost Material Highlight: Ivory Spotted Shell A summertime favorite, this natural, undyed shell is admired for its one-of-a-kind color, spotted pattern, and delicate shape. Necklace Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass Material Iridescent Abalone & White Pearl Size16" chain with 2" extender, 0.4"-0.9"L pendants Closure Foldover clasp Material Highlight: Iridescent Abalone Genuine Abalone Shell is sourced from New Zealand and then stripped of much of its color, allowing its unbelievable iridescence to truly show off. Wear to inspire stability, energy, and protection. Perfect Gift for Valentines Day

Kendra Scott Oleana Shell Huggie Hoop Earrings in White Spotted Shell and Gold with matching Gold Necklace Earrings Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass Material Ivory Spotted Shell & White Pearl Size0.9" outer diameter, 0.7"L and 0.35"L removable charms Closure Earpost Material Highlight: Ivory Spotted Shell A summertime favorite, this natural, undyed shell is admired for its one-of-a-kind color, spotted pattern, and delicate shape. Necklace Metal14k Yellow Gold Over Brass Material Iridescent Abalone & White Pearl Size16" chain with 2" extender, 0.4"-0.9"L pendants Closure Foldover clasp Material Highlight: Iridescent Abalone Genuine Abalone Shell is sourced from New Zealand and then stripped of much of its color, allowing its unbelievable iridescence to truly show off. Wear to inspire stability, energy, and protection. Perfect Gift for Valentines Day

seeMoreDetailsMobile