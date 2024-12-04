Navarrete Elementary PTO's Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Red zip up hoodie/ 60% cotton/ 40% polyester/ All sales final >> Once you add the item you can select the size on the next screen!
Red tie-dye/ 100% cotton/ Please was separately to avoid tie-dye transfer/ All sales final >> Once you add the item you can select the size on the next screen!
Light gray/ 100% cotton/ All sales final >> Once you add the item you can select the size on the next screen!
Dark grey/ All sales are final>> Once you add the item you can select the size on the next screen!
3 x 3 sticker
3 x 3 sticker
4" wide x 3.5" tall
4" wide x 3.5" tall
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!