NAVMAC Trivia Night

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For all PAID NAVMAC CPOA Members. Includes food and two drinks or non alcoholic.
For all PAID NAVMAC CPOA Member's spouse or date. Includes food and one drink or non alcoholic.
For Non-NAVMAC CPOA Members. Includes food and one drink or non alcoholic.
For Non-NAVMAC CPOA Member. Includes food and one drink or non alcoholic.
Free child care for age 2 and up will be provided by the Midsouth CPOA.
Donations to the Midsouth CPOA is welcomed. All donations with this ticket will go to them.
*Annotate child's name and age
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