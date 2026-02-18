Hosted by

NAVMAC CPOA

About this event

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NAVMAC Trivia Night

NAVMAC CPOA Member
Free

For all PAID NAVMAC CPOA Members. Includes food and two drinks or non alcoholic.

NAVMAC CPOA Member's Spouse or date.
$10

For all PAID NAVMAC CPOA Member's spouse or date. Includes food and one drink or non alcoholic.

NAVMAC CPOA Additional guest.
$20

For Non-NAVMAC CPOA Members. Includes food and one drink or non alcoholic.

Trivia Guest ( Mid South CPOA, Civilian, Wardroom)
$20

For Non-NAVMAC CPOA Member. Includes food and one drink or non alcoholic.

Child Care
Pay what you can

Free child care for age 2 and up will be provided by the Midsouth CPOA.


Donations to the Midsouth CPOA is welcomed. All donations with this ticket will go to them.


*Annotate child's name and age

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