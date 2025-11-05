National Association of Women in Construction - Chapter 160

NAWIC 160 - Holiday Party

1107 7th Ave Suite 107

Marion, IA 52302, USA

Candle Making - Standard Candle + Vessel 🕯️
$25

Create your own custom candle during our NAWIC holiday celebration! You’ll get to choose your fragrance, vessel and pour your candle - a fun and relaxing way to get creative this season.


Standard Candle + Vessel = $42 per person

Chapter Contribution: $20 per person

Member Cost: $25 per person (includes tax)


Premium Vessel Option: Available for additional cost, payable day of the event.

Relax and Enjoy the Company at Sea Love 🗣️
Free

If you’d prefer to simply relax and enjoy the company, we’d still love for you to join us at Sea Love! Come mingle, socialize, and soak up the festive atmosphere while others create their candles.

Joining Us at Bartinis 🍸
Free

If you’re unable to attend the candle-making workshop, we’d still love to see you afterward at Bartinis ! Come enjoy great company and festive cheer as we wrap up our holiday celebration.


Light appetizers will be provided by chapter.


All additional food and drinks will be the responsibility of each member.

