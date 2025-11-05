NAWIC 160 - Holiday Party

Hosted by
About this event
Create your own custom candle during our NAWIC holiday celebration! You’ll get to choose your fragrance, vessel and pour your candle - a fun and relaxing way to get creative this season.
Standard Candle + Vessel = $42 per person
Chapter Contribution: $20 per person
Member Cost: $25 per person (includes tax)
Premium Vessel Option: Available for additional cost, payable day of the event.
If you’d prefer to simply relax and enjoy the company, we’d still love for you to join us at Sea Love! Come mingle, socialize, and soak up the festive atmosphere while others create their candles.
If you’re unable to attend the candle-making workshop, we’d still love to see you afterward at Bartinis ! Come enjoy great company and festive cheer as we wrap up our holiday celebration.
Light appetizers will be provided by chapter.
All additional food and drinks will be the responsibility of each member.
