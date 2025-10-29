NAWIC 2025-2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Recognition:
• Logo on event signage
• Social Media shoutout
• Recognition at one meeting
Recognition:
• Logo on event signage
• Website listing
• Social media highlight
Additional Benefits:
• Opportunity to provide materials at one event
• Recognition at two meetings
• Complimentary meeting registration for 2 attendees
Recognition:
• Premier logo placement on event signage
• Website and social media highlights
• Recognition in newsletters
Additional Benefits
• Opportunity to speak or host a meeting
• Recognition at all meetings
• Complimentary event registration for 2 attendees
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