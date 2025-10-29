National Association of Women in Construction Richmond, VA Chapter

Hosted by

National Association of Women in Construction Richmond, VA Chapter

About this event

NAWIC 2025-2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Meeting Sponsor
$500

Recognition:

Logo on event signage

Social Media shoutout

Recognition at one meeting

Speaker Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition:

Logo on event signage

Website listing

Social media highlight

Additional Benefits:

Opportunity to provide materials at one event

Recognition at two meetings

Complimentary meeting registration for 2 attendees

Networking Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition:

Premier logo placement on event signage

Website and social media highlights

Recognition in newsletters

Additional Benefits

Opportunity to speak or host a meeting

Recognition at all meetings

Complimentary event registration for 2 attendees

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