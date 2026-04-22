NAWIC Dakota Prairies Chapter 394

Hosted by

NAWIC Dakota Prairies Chapter 394

About this event

NAWIC 3rd Annual Par-Tee Golf Tournament

800 N Idaho St

Clark, SD 57225, USA

BIG SWING SPONSOR
$1,000

1 Team Registration + 2 Golf Cart Rentals

20 Raffle Tickets

Logo on ALL Signage to include: at a hole, registration table, and in the clubhouse

Social Media Shoutouts

Verbal Shoutout Day of Event

Radio Shoutout

VIP Mulligan Pack ( 4 Mulligans + Yardstick) 

HOLE-IN-ONE HERO SPONSOR
$500

1/2 of Team Registration ($150 value)

10 Raffle Tickets

Logo on ALL Signage to include: at a hole, registration table, and in the clubhouse

Verbal Shoutout Day of Event

Radio Shoutout

FAIRWAY MVP SPONSOR
$250

10 Raffle Tickets

Logo on Signage to include: at a hole, in the clubhouse

Social Media Shoutout

Radio Shoutout

19TH HOLE CREW SPONSOR
$125

Logo on Signage to include: at a hole, in the clubhouse

Social Media Shoutout

TEAM REGISTRATION
$300

One team of 4 registration.

VIP Mulligan Pack
$50

CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER MULLIGAN PACK

4 Mulligans to be used how your team chooses.

1 Yardstick - allows your putt to be considered a gimmee if within the yard stick (unlimited uses, add 1 stroke)

Mulligan Pack
$20

CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER MULLIGAN PACK

4 Mulligans to be used how your team chooses.

Add a donation for NAWIC Dakota Prairies Chapter 394

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