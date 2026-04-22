NAWIC 3rd Annual Par-Tee Golf Tournament

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About this event
1 Team Registration + 2 Golf Cart Rentals
20 Raffle Tickets
Logo on ALL Signage to include: at a hole, registration table, and in the clubhouse
Social Media Shoutouts
Verbal Shoutout Day of Event
Radio Shoutout
VIP Mulligan Pack ( 4 Mulligans + Yardstick)
1/2 of Team Registration ($150 value)
10 Raffle Tickets
Logo on ALL Signage to include: at a hole, registration table, and in the clubhouse
Verbal Shoutout Day of Event
Radio Shoutout
10 Raffle Tickets
Logo on Signage to include: at a hole, in the clubhouse
Social Media Shoutout
Radio Shoutout
Logo on Signage to include: at a hole, in the clubhouse
Social Media Shoutout
One team of 4 registration.
CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER MULLIGAN PACK
4 Mulligans to be used how your team chooses.
1 Yardstick - allows your putt to be considered a gimmee if within the yard stick (unlimited uses, add 1 stroke)
CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER MULLIGAN PACK
4 Mulligans to be used how your team chooses.
$
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