National Association of Women in Construction, LLC -- Louisville Chapter 97

Hosted by

National Association of Women in Construction, LLC -- Louisville Chapter 97

About this event

NAWIC Annual Golf Scramble

17001 Polo Fields Ln

Louisville, KY 40245, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Sponsorship includes:

*one foursome

*prominent recognition on scramble signage

*Platinum Sponsor recognition in each cart

*verbal recognition at scramble

*Three (3) independent LinkedIn posts recognizing your company as a Platinum Sponsor


Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsorship includes:

*one foursome

*prominent recognition on scramble signage

*verbal recognition at scramble

*Two (2) independent LinkedIn posts recognizing your company as a Platinum Sponsor

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes:

*one foursome

*sponsorship recognition on scramble signage

*verbal recognition at scramble

*One (1) independent LinkedIn posts recognizing your company as a Platinum Sponsor

Raffle Ticket (Single)
$5
Raffle Ticket (Pack of 5)
$20

Pack of 5 raffle tickets

String Game (Single Player)
$20

Use the distance of the string to move your ball. 1 string MAX per person, 1 time use only.

String Game (Team Tickets)
$80

Use the distance of the string to move your ball. 1 string MAX per person, 1 time use only.


Team Mulligans
$40

*One (1) mulligan per team member

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

*prominent recognition on beverage cart

Lunch Sposnor
$1,000

*prominent signage in clubhouse for BBQ lunch buffet

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

*prominent signage in clubhouse as breakfast biscuit and coffee sponsor

Closest to the Pin Sponsorship (Men)
$600

*Prominent signage on contest hole

*Sponsor supplies and presents prize

*Opportunity to set up table on hole

Closest to the Pin Sponsorship (Women)
$600

*Prominent signage on contest hole

*Sponsor supplies and presents prize

*Opportunity to set up table on hole

Longest Drive Sponsor (Men)
$600

*Prominent signage on contest hole

*Sponsor supplies and presents prize

*Opportunity to set up table on hole

Longest Drive Sponsor (Women)
$600

*Prominent signage on contest hole

*Sponsor supplies and presents prize

*Opportunity to set up table on hole

Hole in One Sponsor
$600

*Prominent signage on contest hole

*Sponsor supplies and presents prize

*Opportunity to set up table on hole

*SPONSOR MUST PROVIDE INDEPENDENT HOLE IN ONE INSURANCE

Hole Sponsor (Tabling)
$300

*Signage on one hole and opportunity to set up a table on hole

Hole Sponsor (Signage Only)
$200

*Signage on one hole

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