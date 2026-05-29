NAWIC Annual Golf Scramble

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About this event
Sponsorship includes:
*one foursome
*prominent recognition on scramble signage
*Platinum Sponsor recognition in each cart
*verbal recognition at scramble
*Three (3) independent LinkedIn posts recognizing your company as a Platinum Sponsor
Sponsorship includes:
*one foursome
*prominent recognition on scramble signage
*verbal recognition at scramble
*Two (2) independent LinkedIn posts recognizing your company as a Platinum Sponsor
Sponsorship includes:
*one foursome
*sponsorship recognition on scramble signage
*verbal recognition at scramble
*One (1) independent LinkedIn posts recognizing your company as a Platinum Sponsor
Pack of 5 raffle tickets
Use the distance of the string to move your ball. 1 string MAX per person, 1 time use only.
Use the distance of the string to move your ball. 1 string MAX per person, 1 time use only.
*One (1) mulligan per team member
*prominent recognition on beverage cart
*prominent signage in clubhouse for BBQ lunch buffet
*prominent signage in clubhouse as breakfast biscuit and coffee sponsor
*Prominent signage on contest hole
*Sponsor supplies and presents prize
*Opportunity to set up table on hole
*Prominent signage on contest hole
*Sponsor supplies and presents prize
*Opportunity to set up table on hole
*Prominent signage on contest hole
*Sponsor supplies and presents prize
*Opportunity to set up table on hole
*Prominent signage on contest hole
*Sponsor supplies and presents prize
*Opportunity to set up table on hole
*Prominent signage on contest hole
*Sponsor supplies and presents prize
*Opportunity to set up table on hole
*SPONSOR MUST PROVIDE INDEPENDENT HOLE IN ONE INSURANCE
*Signage on one hole and opportunity to set up a table on hole
*Signage on one hole
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