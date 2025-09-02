NAWIC Cincinnati 2025 - 2026 Annual Sponsorship Opportunities

Pinnacle Sponsorship
$3,000
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
  • One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
  • One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at each member meeting (1 ticket per 12 monthly meetings)
  • Six (6) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
  • Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Blueprint Sponsorship
$2,000
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
  • One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
  • One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at six (6) member meetings
  • Four (4) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
  • Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Elevation Sponsorship
$1,000
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
  • One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
  • One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at four (4) member meetings
  • Two (2) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
  • Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Framework Sponsorship
$750
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
  • Two (2) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
  • Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
  • Option to host a monthly member meeting at your location
Foundation Sponsorship
$250
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
  • Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
  • Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
  • Option to host a monthly member meeting at your location

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing