National Association Of Women In Construction
NAWIC Cincinnati 2025 - 2026 Annual Sponsorship Opportunities
Pinnacle Sponsorship
$3,000
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at each member meeting (1 ticket per 12 monthly meetings)
Six (6) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at each member meeting (1 ticket per 12 monthly meetings)
Six (6) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Blueprint Sponsorship
$2,000
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at six (6) member meetings
Four (4) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at six (6) member meetings
Four (4) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Elevation Sponsorship
$1,000
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at four (4) member meetings
Two (2) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
One (1) company spotlight on Social Media
One (1) complimentary registration/ticket for a chapter member at four (4) member meetings
Two (2) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Framework Sponsorship
$750
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
Two (2) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Option to host a monthly member meeting at your location
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
Two (2) complimentary guest tickets to any regular member meeting*
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Option to host a monthly member meeting at your location
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Foundation Sponsorship
$250
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Option to host a monthly member meeting at your location
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati website
Company logo and website link on the NAWIC Cincinnati Newsletter
Opportunity to speak at a member meeting to share information on your company
Option to host a monthly member meeting at your location
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout