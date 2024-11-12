NAWIC Corporate Membership Renewal

This membership is open to companies that wish to designate a woman employee, who would otherwise meet the criteria for Active Membership, to represent the company. The company holding the membership may change its designated representative at any time. This membership type includes National and chapter affiliation and voting rights.

This membership is open to companies that wish to designate a woman employee, who would otherwise meet the criteria for Active Membership, to represent the company. The company holding the membership may change its designated representative at any time. This membership type includes National and chapter affiliation and voting rights.

seeMoreDetailsMobile