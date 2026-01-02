NAWIC INLAND EMPIRE 397

NAWIC INLAND EMPIRE 397

NAWIC Inland Empire - Block Kids 2026

Eastvale

CA, USA

Volunteer - Day of Event
Free

***All Volunteers Must Be Able to Pass Background Check, as we will be working with Kids. If unable, you may participate another way!

A&E Volunteer Speaker & Judge
Free
Volunteer - Support - Behind the Scenes
Free

Sponsor - Food
$250
Sponsor - Materials
$500
Sponsor - Prize
$150
SWAG Sponsor w/ Company Logo
Free
