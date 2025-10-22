NAWIC 74

NAWIC 74

NAWIC Las Vegas 74

Mulligan
$10

Need a second chance at that spooky shot? Buy a Mulligan! Each one gets you a do-over on the hole of your choice, no judgment, just more fun on the fairway. 👻⛳


1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Single Raffle Ticket

Just one little ticket could win you big!



5 Raffle Tickets
$20

5 Tickets

Five times the chance, and a frightfully good deal!



Arm’s Length of Raffle Tickets
$50

Step right up and show off that golfer’s reach! Stretch your arm from fingertip to shoulder — that’s your arm’s length of raffle tickets. The longer your drive (or your arm), the better your odds of scoring some amazing prizes!



Your Height in Raffle Tickets
$100

Think you’ve got the tall advantage? You’ll get raffle tickets equal to your height — from head to toe! The taller you are, the more chances you have to win big on and off the course!


just stand tall and grab those tickets!



Add a donation for NAWIC 74

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!