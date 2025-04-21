NAWIC / MV Habitat for Humanity Silent Auction

Celebrate Women in Whiskey! Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey - 750ml Estimated Value: $50 Generously Donated by L&W Supply Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional small batch whiskey from the acclaimed Uncle Nearest distillery - proudly women-owned and operated. This 750ml bottle showcases the artistry and expertise of female distillers, honoring the legacy of Nearest Green, the first known African-American master distiller. With its smooth character and rich flavor profile, this premium whiskey is perfect for sipping neat or in your favorite cocktail. Support women in the spirits industry while enjoying a taste of history!

Celebrate Women in Whiskey! Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey - 750ml Estimated Value: $50 Generously Donated by L&W Supply Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional small batch whiskey from the acclaimed Uncle Nearest distillery - proudly women-owned and operated. This 750ml bottle showcases the artistry and expertise of female distillers, honoring the legacy of Nearest Green, the first known African-American master distiller. With its smooth character and rich flavor profile, this premium whiskey is perfect for sipping neat or in your favorite cocktail. Support women in the spirits industry while enjoying a taste of history!

