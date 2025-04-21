NAWIC / MV Habitat for Humanity Silent Auction

Enjoy an exclusive game day package for 8 people in the Savage & Associates luxury suite at a University of Toledo men's basketball game.
Package includes:
• Premium suite access for 8 guests
• Spectacular views of the action on the court
• Comfortable, climate-controlled environment • Date to be selected by winner (subject to availability)
Treat your friends, family, or clients to an unforgettable Rockets basketball experience from the best seats in the house!
Value $750
Hensville Baseball Extravaganza
$75
Starting bid
Experience the best of Toledo baseball with this exciting Mud Hens package:
• 4 premium tickets located directly behind homeplate for a Toledo Mud Hens game (Donated by Tri State Industrial Floors)
• Date of game to be selected by the winner (subject to availability)
• Gift certificate to the popular Durty Bird restaurant in downtown Toledo
• Official Toledo Mud Hens baseball cap
Enjoy America's favorite pastime from prime seats, savor delicious food, and take home a piece of Mud Hens memorabilia. Perfect for a family outing or a fun night out with friends in the heart of Hensville!
Value $150
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
$40
Starting bid
This premium bourbon from the acclaimed Buffalo Trace Distillery comes in an impressive 1.75L bottle, perfect for sharing or savoring over time. Known for its smooth, complex flavor profile with notes of vanilla, toffee and candied fruit, Buffalo Trace is a quintessential Kentucky bourbon. L&W Supply's generous donation allows the lucky winner to enjoy this sought-after whiskey while supporting a great cause.
Value $100
Uncle Nearest 1884 Whiskey
$25
Starting bid
Celebrate Women in Whiskey!
Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey - 750ml
Estimated Value: $50
Generously Donated by L&W Supply
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional small batch whiskey from the acclaimed Uncle Nearest distillery - proudly women-owned and operated. This 750ml bottle showcases the artistry and expertise of female distillers, honoring the legacy of Nearest Green, the first known African-American master distiller. With its smooth character and rich flavor profile, this premium whiskey is perfect for sipping neat or in your favorite cocktail. Support women in the spirits industry while enjoying a taste of history!
Expresso Car Wash Platinum Detail Package
$250
Starting bid
The winner of this package will have the cleanest car in town!
Good for one vehicle, including interior shampooing of cloth seats, carpets and floor mats. Leather seats and all plastic and vinyl will be cleaned and conditioned. Clay bar treatment, dual machine buff, hand wax, engine degrease and polymer paint sealant included. Plus a bucket of goodies to keep your car clean after they're done with it!
Generously Donated by: Expresso Car Wash
Value $550
Expresso Car Wash Exterior Works plus Annual Membership
$175
Starting bid
365 days of clean!! One year of unlimited washing for one vehicle at any of the 5 locations as well as:
• 20% off all detail shop services
• $2 off express lube
• 20% off all Express Lube Extra Services
• Bucket of goodies to keep your car clean inside & out
Value $400
Generously Donated by Expresso Car Wash
Disney On Ice
$90
Starting bid
Food for four (4) tickets to Disney on Ice (December 11-14, 2025, these are not even available to the public yet!!!
Valid for any show, based on availability
Tickets to be redeemed at the Huntington Center Box Office
Value: $150
Donated by The Huntington Center
Shawn's Sylvania Back 9 Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Shawn's Sylvania's Back 9 is the best kept secret in the area! Enjoy good food & drinks while experiencing the simulators all while listening to some tunes on your Vibe Tumbler with built in bluetooth speaker.
Value $100
Donated by Shawn's Irish Tavern & Back 9 (Sylvania)
Bratt Salon Gift Basket
$50
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Salon Services and Matrix Keep Me Vivid Shampoo & Conditioner
Value $150
Donated by Bratt Salon
Dinner for Two at MRYC
$40
Starting bid
Dinner for two on the water in the historic Maumee River Yacht Club main dining room.
Certificate must be used within 60 days of event, alcholic beverages are not included but may be purchased, reservations required.
Value approximately $100
Donated by Maumee River Yacht Club
Miller Ferry Passes
$15
Starting bid
Two (2) round trip passes to either Put In Bay or Middle Bass Island! Enjoy a day on beautiful Lake Erie and check out all that the islands have to offer!
Valid through the 2025 season
Value: $36
Donated by: Miller Ferries
Serenity Classes!
$40
Starting bid
Winner can choose either 10 yoga classes or class of choice (yoga, non impact aerobics or ddp yoga). Classes held in Serenity's beautiful studio complete with tranquil waterfall.
Value: $100
Spa Services
$45
Starting bid
The winner of this package will enjoy an aromatherapy foot salt soak, infrared sauna session and a VIP service of your choice! Makes a great gift, but an even better way to treat YOURSELF!
Value $75
Great Lakes Rental Gift Basket
$150
Starting bid
Great basket includes:
Dewalt reciprocating saw
(6) 20lb propane fill ups and
(2) 6 packs of Earnest Brew Works Craft Beer
Value $250
Huge thanks to Great Lakes Rental for the generosity!
5 Visit Climbing Pass
$50
Starting bid
Whether you're new to climbing, a pro or somewhere in the middle, this package is for YOU! Adventus Climbing has walls built for all skill levels, it's the place to explore and be challenged to take you to new heights!!
Value $145
Mystery 419 Package
$175
Starting bid
Unbox a collection of gift certificates from local hotspots and proudly display your Toledo spirit with exclusive city swag.
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore, indulge, and show your Toledo pride. Get ready for an adventure that will leave you falling in love with our city all over again!
Value $300
Whitewater Express Package
$50
Starting bid
The winner of this great package will get 5 premium washes, a stainless steel tumbler, as well as goodies that will keep you car sparkling in between washes
Value $140
Summertime "Tea"
$15
Starting bid
Enjoy both the sunshine & moon this summer with this yummy basket! Some "special" peach white whiskey and twisted tea plastic tumblers will surely make for a great summer day or night!!
Value $40
Beers & Sunshine
$20
Starting bid
Ah, the joys of summer! This refreshing beverage cooler will ensure you're well-supplied with ice-cold drinks for those perfect sunny afternoons. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue or lounging by the pool, you'll be able to beat the heat and make the most of those long, lazy summer days.
Value $50
H.W. Dog Training
$40
Starting bid
One hour dog training coaching session via phone or video with Owner/Trainer, Hans Wilke. Ask questions or concerns related to your dogs behavior or training challenges and get expert advise!!!
