NAWIC SCR Spring Forum Sponsorship

About this event
Includes 2 full registrations for the event, premium signage displayed at the event, highlight on social media before the conference, logo in all digital and print media, and a full page ad in the program.
Includes 1 full registration for the event, premium signage displayed at the event, highlight on social media before the conference, logo in all digital and print media,and a half page ad in the program.
Includes premium signage displayed at the event,highlight on social media before the conference, logo in all digital and print media, and a half page ad in the program book.
Includes logo in all digital and printed materials, a highlight on social media before the conference, and a half-page ad in the program.
Includes logo in al digital and printed materials, and a quarter page ad in the program.
Includes logo in all digital and printed materials, and a business card ad in the program.
Sponsor the welcome party and share your story with our attendees with a 3 minute spotlight and table for display
Sponsor our hospitality suite and mingle with our attendees throughout the event. Includes a table for presentation and giveaways in the hospitality suite.
Free chapter table to host a raffle, sell items, or have an informational activity. Includes NEF and NFSF tables
Display table and two chairs in the marketplace for sharing information about your company, give aways, and raffles or gift items.
Display table and two chairs in the marketplace for sharing information about your company, give aways, and raffles or gift items.
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