Hosted by

National Association of Women In Constructon

About this event

NAWIC SCR Spring Forum Sponsorship

239 Central Ave

Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901, USA

The Godmother
$4,000

Includes 2 full registrations for the event, premium signage displayed at the event, highlight on social media before the conference, logo in all digital and print media, and a full page ad in the program.

The Boss Lady
$3,000

Includes 1 full registration for the event, premium signage displayed at the event, highlight on social media before the conference, logo in all digital and print media,and a half page ad in the program.

The Matriarch
$2,000

Includes premium signage displayed at the event,highlight on social media before the conference, logo in all digital and print media, and a half page ad in the program book.

The Queenpin
$1,000

Includes logo in all digital and printed materials, a highlight on social media before the conference, and a half-page ad in the program.

The Enforceer
$500

Includes logo in al digital and printed materials, and a quarter page ad in the program.

The Associate
$250

Includes logo in all digital and printed materials, and a business card ad in the program.

Welcome Party Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor the welcome party and share your story with our attendees with a 3 minute spotlight and table for display

Hospitality Suite
$1,000

Sponsor our hospitality suite and mingle with our attendees throughout the event. Includes a table for presentation and giveaways in the hospitality suite.

Chapter Table in the Marketplace
Free

Free chapter table to host a raffle, sell items, or have an informational activity. Includes NEF and NFSF tables

Member Company Table in the Marketplace
$100

Display table and two chairs in the marketplace for sharing information about your company, give aways, and raffles or gift items.

Non-Member Company Table in the Marketplace
$200

Display table and two chairs in the marketplace for sharing information about your company, give aways, and raffles or gift items.

Full page advertisement in the program
$150
Half page advertisement in the program
$75
Quarter page advertisement in the program
$50
Business Card advertisement in the program
$25

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