SPONSOR: South Atlantic Fall Conference

$4,500
Make the very first impression, As the exclusive Welcome Sponsor, your brand will be front and center from the moment attendees arrive, woven into every touchpoint from lanyards and key cards to the Wednesday night Welcome Reception.


Includes:

  • Logo lock-up with NAWIC logo on all attendee lanyards, name tags and gift bags
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email campaigns, social media and website
  • Logo printed on all hotel room key cards, a touchpoint every attendee sees daily
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in attendee gifts
  • Exclusive sponsor of the Wednesday Welcome Reception and two tickets to the reception
  • Logo on all attendee drink tickets
  • Prime expo table to showcase your company
  • Two Full Conference Registrations
Tools of the Trade Showcase Sponsor
$3,500

Showcase your company's products in action with high-visibility demo opportunities. This sponsorship places your brand at the center of innovation and safety on the jobsite.


Includes:

  • Branded product tables and dedicated demo time
  • Signage in showcase area
  • ½ page ad in digital conference program
  • Expo Space/Table on Thursday
Recognition Sponsor
$3,000

Shine in the spotlight as the exclusive sponsor of Thursday's Them Night Reception & Dinner, the highlight of the conference where memories are made and the connections are strengthened.


Includes:

  • Exclusive sponsor of the Theme Night Reception & Dinner (Thursday)
  • Prime expo table to showcase your company
  • Two Thursday Night Event tickets
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in attendee gifts
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email campaigns, social media and website
  • One full conference registration
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Put your company at the center of the midday connection point. As the Lunch Sponsor, your brand will be spotlighted during conference lunch.


Includes:

  • Sponsorship of all conference lunches with prominent signage
  • 3-5 minutes to speak about your company at the panel event
  • Two lunch tickets
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in attendee gifts
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email campaigns, social media and website
  • One full conference registration
Green Sponsor
$2,500

Be recognized as a sustainability leader while keeping the conference running clean and efficient. Your brand will be visible in high-traffic areas all weekend long.


Includes:

  • Sponsorship of restrooms, trash, and linen removal
  • Signage in restrooms and on tables
  • ¼ page ad in digital conference program
  •  Expo space/table (optional)
  • Opportunity to provide branded swag for attendee gifts
Breakfast Sponsor
$2,000

Start the day with your brand. As the Breakfast Sponsor, your company will be highlighted each morning when attendees gather to fuel up and connect before sessions begin.


Includes:

  • Sponsorship of all conference breakfasts with prominent signage
  • Prime expo table to showcase your company
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email campaigns, social media and website
Session Room Sponsor
$2,000

Make your brand part of the conversation by sponsoring a breakout room for all sessions held there. Attendees will see your name every time they walk in to learn.


Includes:

  • Sponsor of one break-out room for all sessions offered for duration of conference
  • Signage in designated room
  • ¼ page ad in digital program
  • Expo space/table (optional)
  • Opportunity to provide branded swag
Marketing Sponsor
$1,500

Put your company in every attendee's hands by powering our digital conference brochure. This sponsorship ensures your brand is recognized whenever participants reference the schedule, speakers, or sessions.


Includes:

  • Full-page ad and exclusive logo placement on back cover of the digital conference program
  • Verbal recognition at opening & closing sessions
  • Logo recognition on website and social media with program mentions
  • Expo space/table (optional)
Snack Sponsor
$1,250

Keep attendees energized and your brand in sight all day long. As the exclusive Snack Sponsor, your company will be front and center at every refreshment break throughout the conference.


Includes:

  • Sponsorship of all snack and beverage breaks with prominent signage
  • Opportunity to include branded swag in attendee gifts
  • Logo featured on all promotional channels: email campaigns, social media and website
Support the Next Generation
$175

Help us open doors for students by becoming a Student Registration Sponsor. Your sponsorship ensures tomorrow’s leaders can experience the Fall Conference—and join NAWIC—at little to no cost.


Your $175 sponsorship includes:

Full conference registration ($150 value)

One-year student membership to the NAWIC chapter of their choice ($25 value)

Recognition in the conference booklet and on event signage

Acknowledgement during the student welcome session

Direct impact on students pursuing careers in construction and leadership

Conference Exhibitor
$250
  • 10’ x 10’ space for duration of conference in main room
  • Includes 8’ table and two chairs
  • Powerstrip and extension cord (as needed)
NAWIC Chapter Sales and Promo Table
$25

Share and sell your chapter swag or promote your chapter!


Includes:

  • 10’ x 10’ space
  • Includes 8’ table and two chairs
  • Powerstrip and extension cord (as needed)
Program Advertising: Full Page
$500

Full-color ad in the conference digital program.

Program Advertising: Half Page
$300

Full-color ad in the conference digital program.

Program Advertising: Quarter Page
$150

Full-color ad in the conference digital program.

