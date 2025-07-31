SPONSOR: South Atlantic Fall Conference

Make the very first impression, As the exclusive Welcome Sponsor, your brand will be front and center from the moment attendees arrive, woven into every touchpoint from lanyards and key cards to the Wednesday night Welcome Reception.
Includes:
Showcase your company's products in action with high-visibility demo opportunities. This sponsorship places your brand at the center of innovation and safety on the jobsite.
Includes:
Shine in the spotlight as the exclusive sponsor of Thursday's Them Night Reception & Dinner, the highlight of the conference where memories are made and the connections are strengthened.
Includes:
Put your company at the center of the midday connection point. As the Lunch Sponsor, your brand will be spotlighted during conference lunch.
Includes:
Be recognized as a sustainability leader while keeping the conference running clean and efficient. Your brand will be visible in high-traffic areas all weekend long.
Includes:
Start the day with your brand. As the Breakfast Sponsor, your company will be highlighted each morning when attendees gather to fuel up and connect before sessions begin.
Includes:
Make your brand part of the conversation by sponsoring a breakout room for all sessions held there. Attendees will see your name every time they walk in to learn.
Includes:
Put your company in every attendee's hands by powering our digital conference brochure. This sponsorship ensures your brand is recognized whenever participants reference the schedule, speakers, or sessions.
Includes:
Keep attendees energized and your brand in sight all day long. As the exclusive Snack Sponsor, your company will be front and center at every refreshment break throughout the conference.
Includes:
Help us open doors for students by becoming a Student Registration Sponsor. Your sponsorship ensures tomorrow’s leaders can experience the Fall Conference—and join NAWIC—at little to no cost.
Your $175 sponsorship includes:
• Full conference registration ($150 value)
• One-year student membership to the NAWIC chapter of their choice ($25 value)
• Recognition in the conference booklet and on event signage
• Acknowledgement during the student welcome session
• Direct impact on students pursuing careers in construction and leadership
Share and sell your chapter swag or promote your chapter!
Includes:
Full-color ad in the conference digital program.
Full-color ad in the conference digital program.
Full-color ad in the conference digital program.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing