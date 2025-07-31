SPONSOR: South Atlantic Fall Conference

Help us open doors for students by becoming a Student Registration Sponsor. Your sponsorship ensures tomorrow’s leaders can experience the Fall Conference—and join NAWIC—at little to no cost.





Your $175 sponsorship includes:

• Full conference registration ($150 value)

• One-year student membership to the NAWIC chapter of their choice ($25 value)

• Recognition in the conference booklet and on event signage

• Acknowledgement during the student welcome session

• Direct impact on students pursuing careers in construction and leadership