National Association of Women in Construction

Offered by

National Association of Women in Construction

About this shop

NAWIC Sponsorships

Bronze item
Bronze
$5,000
NAWIC Corporate Membership for up to 1 employee / Name listed in Annual conference program / Quarter-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today / Name on NAWIC sponsor recognition page / 25% Off postings on online career center
0
Silver item
Silver
$12,500
NAWIC Corporate Memberships for up to 3 employees / Quarterly social media mentions / Logo in WIC WEEK Materials / Name listed in annual conference program / Quarter-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today / Name on NAWIC sponsor recognition page / 50% off postings on online career center/ Booth at Annual Conference/ One registration to the NAWIC annual conference
0
Gold item
Gold
$18,000
Two registrations to the NAWIC annual conference/ Recognition as a Year-Round Gold Sponsor / Corporate NAWIC memberships for up to 5 employees / Monthly mentions in social media / Name listed in the annual Conference Program / logo on the NAWIC sponsor recognition page / 75% off postings on online career center / Name recognition in WIC Week promotions / Half-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today / Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with recognition in committee communications/ Booth at Annual Conference
0
Platinum item
Platinum
$25,000
Logo on the NAWIC sponsor RECOGNITION page with company website link / 3 registrations to the NAWIC annual Conference / Full-page ad in NAWIC’s Annual Report and either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today / Logo included in annual conference program / Inclusion in WIC Week promotions / Opportunity to host one exclusive webinar for members / Corporate NAWIC membership for up to 10 employees / Recognition as the Year-Round Platinum sponsor / Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with Recognition in committee communications / Featured spotlight on NAWIC’s social media channels with monthly mentions / Unlimited career center online postings/ Booth at Annual Conference
0
Presenting item
Presenting
$50,000
Logo on the NAWIC homepage and on the sponsor recognition page with company website link and in all email newsletters / Featured article in Winter or summer article of NAWIC today / 5 registrations to the NAWIC annual Conference / Full-page ad in NAWIC’s Annual Report and either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today / Logo included in annual conference program / Inclusion in WIC Week promotions / Opportunity to host one exclusive webinar for members / Corporate NAWIC membership for up to 20 employees / Recognition as the Year-Round Presenting sponsor / Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with recognition in committee communications / Featured spotlight on NAWIC’s social media channels with monthly mentions / Unlimited career center online postings / Opportunity to sponsor a national WIC Week event/ Booth at Annual Conference
0
Premier item
Premier
$30,000
Premiere logo inclusions / Premiere Booth placement at exhibit hall / Full page ad in conference program / Four conference registrations / Opportunity to provide branded swag for attendee gift bags / Exclusive branding for one high-profile event (e.g., keynote speech, awards ceremony)
0
Supporting item
Supporting
$15,000
Half-page ad in the Conference Program / Two conference registrations / Recognition at one key event (e.g., breakout session or lunch)/ Booth at the Exhibit Hall / logo inclusions
0
Exhibitor item
Exhibitor
$5,000
Booth at exhibit hall / Name listed in annual conference program / 2 exhibit hall registrations
0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!