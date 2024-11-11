NAWIC Sponsorships

Logo on the NAWIC homepage and on the sponsor recognition page with company website link and in all email newsletters / Featured article in Winter or summer article of NAWIC today / 5 registrations to the NAWIC annual Conference / Full-page ad in NAWIC’s Annual Report and either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today / Logo included in annual conference program / Inclusion in WIC Week promotions / Opportunity to host one exclusive webinar for members / Corporate NAWIC membership for up to 20 employees / Recognition as the Year-Round Presenting sponsor / Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with recognition in committee communications / Featured spotlight on NAWIC’s social media channels with monthly mentions / Unlimited career center online postings / Opportunity to sponsor a national WIC Week event/ Booth at Annual Conference

Logo on the NAWIC homepage and on the sponsor recognition page with company website link and in all email newsletters / Featured article in Winter or summer article of NAWIC today / 5 registrations to the NAWIC annual Conference / Full-page ad in NAWIC’s Annual Report and either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today / Logo included in annual conference program / Inclusion in WIC Week promotions / Opportunity to host one exclusive webinar for members / Corporate NAWIC membership for up to 20 employees / Recognition as the Year-Round Presenting sponsor / Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with recognition in committee communications / Featured spotlight on NAWIC’s social media channels with monthly mentions / Unlimited career center online postings / Opportunity to sponsor a national WIC Week event/ Booth at Annual Conference

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