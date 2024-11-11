NAWIC Sponsorships

NAWIC Corporate Membership for up to 1 employee /
Name listed in Annual conference program /
Quarter-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Name on NAWIC sponsor recognition page /
25% Off postings on online career center
NAWIC Corporate Membership for up to 1 employee /
Name listed in Annual conference program /
Quarter-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Name on NAWIC sponsor recognition page /
25% Off postings on online career center
0
Silver
$12,500
NAWIC Corporate Memberships for up to 3 employees /
Quarterly social media mentions /
Logo in WIC WEEK Materials /
Name listed in annual conference program /
Quarter-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Name on NAWIC sponsor recognition page /
50% off postings on online career center/
Booth at Annual Conference/
One registration to the NAWIC annual conference
NAWIC Corporate Memberships for up to 3 employees /
Quarterly social media mentions /
Logo in WIC WEEK Materials /
Name listed in annual conference program /
Quarter-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Name on NAWIC sponsor recognition page /
50% off postings on online career center/
Booth at Annual Conference/
One registration to the NAWIC annual conference
0
Gold
$18,000
Two registrations to the NAWIC annual conference/
Recognition as a Year-Round Gold Sponsor /
Corporate NAWIC memberships for up to 5 employees /
Monthly mentions in social media /
Name listed in the annual Conference Program /
logo on the NAWIC sponsor recognition page /
75% off postings on online career center /
Name recognition in WIC Week promotions /
Half-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with recognition in committee communications/
Booth at Annual Conference
Two registrations to the NAWIC annual conference/
Recognition as a Year-Round Gold Sponsor /
Corporate NAWIC memberships for up to 5 employees /
Monthly mentions in social media /
Name listed in the annual Conference Program /
logo on the NAWIC sponsor recognition page /
75% off postings on online career center /
Name recognition in WIC Week promotions /
Half-page ad in either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with recognition in committee communications/
Booth at Annual Conference
0
Platinum
$25,000
Logo on the NAWIC sponsor RECOGNITION page with company website link /
3 registrations to the NAWIC annual Conference /
Full-page ad in NAWIC’s Annual Report and either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Logo included in annual conference program /
Inclusion in WIC Week promotions /
Opportunity to host one exclusive webinar for members /
Corporate NAWIC membership for up to 10 employees /
Recognition as the Year-Round Platinum sponsor /
Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with Recognition in committee communications /
Featured spotlight on NAWIC’s social media channels with monthly mentions /
Unlimited career center online postings/
Booth at Annual Conference
Logo on the NAWIC sponsor RECOGNITION page with company website link /
3 registrations to the NAWIC annual Conference /
Full-page ad in NAWIC’s Annual Report and either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Logo included in annual conference program /
Inclusion in WIC Week promotions /
Opportunity to host one exclusive webinar for members /
Corporate NAWIC membership for up to 10 employees /
Recognition as the Year-Round Platinum sponsor /
Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with Recognition in committee communications /
Featured spotlight on NAWIC’s social media channels with monthly mentions /
Unlimited career center online postings/
Booth at Annual Conference
0
Presenting
$50,000
Logo on the NAWIC homepage and on the sponsor recognition page with company website link and in all email newsletters /
Featured article in Winter or summer article of NAWIC today /
5 registrations to the NAWIC annual Conference /
Full-page ad in NAWIC’s Annual Report and either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Logo included in annual conference program /
Inclusion in WIC Week promotions /
Opportunity to host one exclusive webinar for members /
Corporate NAWIC membership for up to 20 employees /
Recognition as the Year-Round Presenting sponsor /
Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with recognition in committee communications /
Featured spotlight on NAWIC’s social media channels with monthly mentions /
Unlimited career center online postings /
Opportunity to sponsor a national WIC Week event/
Booth at Annual Conference
Logo on the NAWIC homepage and on the sponsor recognition page with company website link and in all email newsletters /
Featured article in Winter or summer article of NAWIC today /
5 registrations to the NAWIC annual Conference /
Full-page ad in NAWIC’s Annual Report and either Winter or Summer issue of NAWIC Today /
Logo included in annual conference program /
Inclusion in WIC Week promotions /
Opportunity to host one exclusive webinar for members /
Corporate NAWIC membership for up to 20 employees /
Recognition as the Year-Round Presenting sponsor /
Option to sponsor a NAWIC National Committee, with recognition in committee communications /
Featured spotlight on NAWIC’s social media channels with monthly mentions /
Unlimited career center online postings /
Opportunity to sponsor a national WIC Week event/
Booth at Annual Conference
0
Premier
$30,000
Premiere logo inclusions /
Premiere Booth placement at exhibit hall /
Full page ad in conference program /
Four conference registrations /
Opportunity to provide branded swag for attendee gift bags /
Exclusive branding for one high-profile event (e.g., keynote speech, awards ceremony)
Premiere logo inclusions /
Premiere Booth placement at exhibit hall /
Full page ad in conference program /
Four conference registrations /
Opportunity to provide branded swag for attendee gift bags /
Exclusive branding for one high-profile event (e.g., keynote speech, awards ceremony)
0
Supporting
$15,000
Half-page ad in the Conference Program /
Two conference registrations /
Recognition at one key event (e.g., breakout session or lunch)/
Booth at the Exhibit Hall /
logo inclusions
Half-page ad in the Conference Program /
Two conference registrations /
Recognition at one key event (e.g., breakout session or lunch)/
Booth at the Exhibit Hall /
logo inclusions
0
Exhibitor
$5,000
Booth at exhibit hall /
Name listed in annual conference program /
2 exhibit hall registrations
Booth at exhibit hall /
Name listed in annual conference program /
2 exhibit hall registrations
0
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!