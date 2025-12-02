NAWIC Yearly Sponsorship Drive

Hosted by
About this event
8 Stud Block Kids
Sponsorship1/2 Page Ad for our website and eNewsletter
Platinum Sponsor at our Golf Outing
6 Stud Block Kids Sponsorship
1/4 Page Ad for our website and eNewsletter
Gold Sponsor at our Golf Outing
4 Stud Block Kids Sponsorship
1/8 Page Ad for our website and eNewsletter
Silver Sponsor at our Golf Outing
Large company logo displayed at event
Company logo displayed in competition room
Option to handout promo item
Social media mention
Medium company logo displayed at event
Option to handout promo item
Social media mention
Small company logo displayed at event
Social media mention
Company logo on welcome signage + gift with logo
Hole representation
Provide promo item for each golfer
Company logo at lunch table
Hole sign 24"x18"
Hole representation
Provide promo item for each golfer
Company logo at lunch table
Hole sign 24"x18"
Company logo at lunch table
Hole sign 24"x18"
Hole sign 24"x18"
8.5" x 5.5" ad
Large company logo on NAWIC website.
Opportunity to highlight a recent project or general company information. One time, one page.
4.25" x 5.5" ad
Medium company logo on NAWIC website.
Opportunity to highlight a recent project or general company information. One time, half page.
4.25" x 2.75" ad
Small company logo on NAWIC website.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!