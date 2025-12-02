National Association of Women in Construction - Chapter 160

National Association of Women in Construction - Chapter 160

NAWIC Yearly Sponsorship Drive

ALL IN | go big! item
ALL IN | go big!
$850

8 Stud Block Kids


Sponsorship1/2 Page Ad for our website and eNewsletter


Platinum Sponsor at our Golf Outing

ALL IN | meet me in the middle item
ALL IN | meet me in the middle
$575

6 Stud Block Kids Sponsorship


1/4 Page Ad for our website and eNewsletter


Gold Sponsor at our Golf Outing

ALL IN | count me in item
ALL IN | count me in
$400

4 Stud Block Kids Sponsorship


1/8 Page Ad for our website and eNewsletter


Silver Sponsor at our Golf Outing

Block Kids Only | 8 stud item
Block Kids Only | 8 stud
$100

Large company logo displayed at event


Company logo displayed in competition room


Option to handout promo item


Social media mention

Block Kids Only | 6 stud item
Block Kids Only | 6 stud
$75

Medium company logo displayed at event


Option to handout promo item


Social media mention

Block Kids Only | 4 stud item
Block Kids Only | 4 stud
$50

Small company logo displayed at event


Social media mention

Golf Outing Only | platinum item
Golf Outing Only | platinum
$750

Company logo on welcome signage + gift with logo


Hole representation


Provide promo item for each golfer


Company logo at lunch table


Hole sign 24"x18"

Golf Outing Only | gold item
Golf Outing Only | gold
$500

Hole representation


Provide promo item for each golfer


Company logo at lunch table


Hole sign 24"x18"

Golf Outing Only | silver item
Golf Outing Only | silver
$350

Company logo at lunch table


Hole sign 24"x18"

Golf Outing Only | bronze item
Golf Outing Only | bronze
$150

Hole sign 24"x18"

Website Only | 1/2 page ad item
Website Only | 1/2 page ad
$100

8.5" x 5.5" ad


Large company logo on NAWIC website.


Opportunity to highlight a recent project or general company information. One time, one page.


Website Only | 1/4 page ad item
Website Only | 1/4 page ad
$75

4.25" x 5.5" ad



Medium company logo on NAWIC website.


Opportunity to highlight a recent project or general company information. One time, half page.

Website Only | 1/8 page ad item
Website Only | 1/8 page ad
$50

4.25" x 2.75" ad


Small company logo on NAWIC website.


