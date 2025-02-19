Donation For Nowruz 1404 & Eid al-Fitr

🎟️ HCWA Family Event 🎟️
🌟 Join Us for a Fun-filled Family Event Hosted by the Hazara Community of Washington (HCWA)!
Note: this is a family event. Please participate with your Partner and children.
🕔 Event Schedule:
Doors Open: 5:00 PM
Show Starts: 6:00 PM
(Please arrive early to ensure a smooth check-in!)
No Ticket, No Entry – No Exceptions!
Children aged 3-17
$15
Reminder! Children ages 3-17 are required to have a ticket to enter the event.
