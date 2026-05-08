Nazarene Court 5 Cyrene Crusader's Paint & Sip

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About this shop
An evening of creativity at our Paint & Sip. Enjoy guided painting, light refreshments, and good company while you create a piece you’ll be proud to take home.
Your directly supports community service projects, and scholarships led by Nazarene Court 5 Cyrene Crusaders. Thank you for investing in our community.
An evening of creativity at our Paint & Sip. Enjoy guided painting, light refreshments, and good company while you create a piece you’ll be proud to take home.
Your directly supports community service projects, and scholarships led by Nazarene Court 5 Cyrene Crusaders. Thank you for investing in our community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!