Offered by

Nazarene Court 5 Cyrene Crusaders

About this shop

Nazarene Court 5 Cyrene Crusader's Paint & Sip

Advance Ticket
$25

An evening of creativity at our Paint & Sip. Enjoy guided painting, light refreshments, and good company while you create a piece you’ll be proud to take home.


Your directly supports community service projects, and scholarships led by Nazarene Court 5 Cyrene Crusaders. Thank you for investing in our community.

0
At Door
$30

An evening of creativity at our Paint & Sip. Enjoy guided painting, light refreshments, and good company while you create a piece you’ll be proud to take home.


Your directly supports community service projects, and scholarships led by Nazarene Court 5 Cyrene Crusaders. Thank you for investing in our community.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!