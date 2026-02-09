NAZARETH HALL: A History Based on the Ursuline Order of the Sacred Heart’s Vision for Education

By Tom Sorosiak

Along the quiet banks of the Maumee River in Wood County, Ohio, stands an unexpected architectural treasure — Nazareth Hall. European in design and rich in purpose, this remarkable institution was born from the bold educational vision of the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo, whose roots trace back to the historic Ursuline Order of the Sacred Heart in Europe. In Nazareth Hall, historian Tom Sorosiak uncovers the story behind this distinctive landmark — from its founding in the early twentieth century through its years as a vibrant educational and military-style academy. Drawing from archival records, first-hand interviews, rare photographs, and original construction documents, Sorosiak preserves the legacy of an institution shaped by faith, discipline, and the changing tides of American history. Spanning the years 1925 to 1982, this meticulously researched history captures not only the story of a building, but the enduring vision that inspired it — ensuring that Nazareth Hall’s place in Northwest Ohio’s heritage will not be forgotten.

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