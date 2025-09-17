NBEL 2nd Quarter Dues Payment Portal

Hosted by
About this event
STE 420, New Braunfels, TX 78130-9808
ENTRANCE FEE. Each new, reinstated and transfer member shall pay an entrance fee of $ 35.00 which fee shall include the current association entrance fee and be collected before such member is enrolled as a member of this club and before the secretary may report such member to Lions Clubs International; provided, however, that the board of directors may elect to waive all or any part of the club portion of said entrance fee as to any member granted membership by transfer or reinstatement within six (6) months of termination of his / her prior Lions club membership.
$200.00 Annually - $50.00 / Quarter
ACTIVE: A member entitled to all rights and privileges and subject to all obligations which membership in a Lions club confers or implies. Without limiting such rights and obligations, such rights shall include eligibility to seek, if otherwise qualified, any office in this club, district or association and the right to vote on all matters requiring a vote of the membership; and such obligations shall include regular attendance, prompt payment of dues, participation in club activities and conduct reflecting a favorable image of this Lions club in the community.
$176.00 Annually - $44.00 / Quarter
Same as Regular Active membership but with $20 ($5 per quarter) annual discount on Lions Club international dues only. This applies to the second member of living in the same household.
$84.00 Annually - $21.00 / Quarter
LIFE MEMBER: Any member of this club who has maintained Active membership as a Lion for twenty (20) or more years and has rendered outstanding service to this club, his / her community, or this Association; or any member who is critically ill; or any member of this club who has maintained such active membership for fifteen (15) or more years and is at least 70 years of age may be granted Life Membership in this club upon:
(1) recommendation of this club to the association,
(2) payment to Lions Clubs International a one-time fee as specified in the associations Constitution and By-Laws by this club in lieu of all future dues to the association, and
(3) approval by the International Board of Directors. Nothing herein shall prevent this club from charging a Life Member such dues as it shall deem proper.
A Life Member shall have all privileges of active membership so long as he / she fulfills all obligations thereof.
A Life Member who desires to relocate and receive an invitation to join another Lions club shall automatically become a Life Member of said club.
$176.00 Annually - $44.00 / Quarter
AFFILIATE MEMBER: A qualified individual of the community who currently is not able to fully participate as an Active Member of the club but desires to support the club and its community service initiatives and be affiliated with the club. This status may be conferred by the invitation of the club’s board of directors.
An Affiliate Member may be eligible to vote on club matters at meetings where he / she is present in person, but may not represent the club as a delegate at district or international conventions.
He / she shall not be eligible to hold club, district or international office, nor district, multiple district or international committee assignment. An Affiliate Member shall be required to pay district, international and such dues as the local club may charge.
$176.00 Annually - $44.00 / Quarter
MEMBER-AT-LARGE: A member of this club who has moved from the community, or because of health or other legitimate reason, is unable regularly to attend club meetings and desires to retain membership in this club, and upon whom the board of directors of this club desires to confer this status. This status shall be reviewed each six months by the board of directors of this club. A Member-at-Large shall not be eligible to hold office or to vote in district or international meetings or conventions, but shall pay such dues as the local club may charge, which dues shall include district and international dues.
$156.00 Annually - $39.00 / Quarter
Same as Member-at-Large membership but with $20 ($5 per quarter) annual discount on Lions Club international dues only. This applies to the second member of living in the same household.
$104.00 Annually - $26.00 / Quarter
ASSOCIATE MEMBER: A member who holds his / her primary membership in another Lions club but maintains a residence or is employed in the community served by this club. This status may be conferred by the invitation of the board of directors and shall be reviewed annually. The club shall not report an Associate Member on its Membership and Activities report.
An Associate Member may be eligible to vote on club matters, at meetings where he / she is present in person, but may not represent the club as a delegate at district or international conventions. He / she shall not be eligible to hold club, district or international office, nor district, multiple district or international committee assignments through this club. International and district dues shall not be assessed on the Associate; PROVIDED, however, nothing shall prevent this club from assessing an Associate such dues as it shall deem proper.
For Honorary and Privileged members, the club shall pay the dues of these members as defined in Article I Section 1. of these Bylaws.
HONORARY: An individual, not a member of this Lions club, having performed outstanding service for the community or this Lions club, upon whom this Lions club desires to confer special distinction. This club shall pay entrance fees and international and district dues on such a member, who may attend meetings, but shall not be entitled to any privileges of active membership.
PRIVILEGED: A member of this club who has been a Lion fifteen or more years, who, because of illness, infirmities, advanced age or other legitimate reason, as determined by the board of directors of this club, must relinquish his / her active status. A Privileged Member shall pay such dues as the local club may charge, which dues shall include district and international dues. He / she shall have the right to vote and be entitled to all other privileges of membership except the right to hold club, district or international office.
HONORARY MEMBERS. The number of honorary members in this club shall not exceed 5% of the total actual membership; any fraction shall permit one additional honorary member.
If you had a credit and owe an amount other than what is shown above, please use the "Add a donation for NB Evening Lions Admin Account" below and enter the amount you would like to pay towards your dues.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!