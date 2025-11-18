NB3 Foundation Topgolf Tournament

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About this event
-One team of up to six players each (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)
-Exclusive logo on LIVE In-Bay Leaderboards
-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event
-Live recognition during tournament
-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website
-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads
-Exclusive NB3 Foundation gear package
-One team of up to six players (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)
-Logo on Table Tents in each bay
-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event
-Live recognition during tournament
-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website
-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads
-Exclusive NB3 Foundation gear package
-One team of up to six players (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)
-Signage with logo in Raffle Area
-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event
-Live recognition during tournament
-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website
-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads
-One NB3 Foundation branded item per player
-One team of up to six players (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)
-Signage with logo throughout buffet area
-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event
-Live recognition during tournament
-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website
-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads
-One NB3 Foundation branded item per player
-One team of up to six players (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)
-Logo on Contest Bay sign
-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event
-Live recognition during tournament
-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website
-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads
-One team of up to six players (includes lunch)
$
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