The Notah Begay III Foundation Inc

Hosted by

The Notah Begay III Foundation Inc

About this event

NB3 Foundation Topgolf Tournament

1600 Desert Surf Cir NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107, USA

Native Youth Champion Sponsor
$5,000

-One team of up to six players each (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)

-Exclusive logo on LIVE In-Bay Leaderboards

-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event

-Live recognition during tournament

-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website

-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads

-Exclusive NB3 Foundation gear package

Community Empowerment Sponsor
$4,000

-One team of up to six players (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)

-Logo on Table Tents in each bay

-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event

-Live recognition during tournament

-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website

-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads

-Exclusive NB3 Foundation gear package

NB3 Foundation Family Sponsor
$3,000

-One team of up to six players (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)

-Signage with logo in Raffle Area

-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event

-Live recognition during tournament

-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website

-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads

-One NB3 Foundation branded item per player

Media Sponsor
$2,000

-One team of up to six players (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)

-Signage with logo throughout buffet area

-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event

-Live recognition during tournament

-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website

-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads

-One NB3 Foundation branded item per player

Contest Sponsor
$1,000

-One team of up to six players (includes lunch and 6 contest bay tickets)

-Logo on Contest Bay sign

-Recognition on all Digital and Print materials including NB3 Foundation emails for event

-Live recognition during tournament

-Logo on event page on NB3 Foundation website

-Logo on rotating in-bay Digital Ads

Team Sponsor
$600

-One team of up to six players (includes lunch)

Add a donation for The Notah Begay III Foundation Inc

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