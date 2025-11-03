NB3 Foundation's Fall Silent Auction

Hosted by
Signed by Jacoby Elsbury and Notah Begay III at the 2022 NB3 New Mexico Grande Slam.
Handmade by a Native American craftsman from Tamaya, this beautiful bow and arrow set will complement any home. Bow measures 39 inches.
$20 Bookworks gift card and six advance reader copies. 1) The Exes by Leodora Darlington release date 2/3/2026; 2)A Sociopath's Guide to a Successful Marriage by M.K. Oliver release date 1/1/2026; 3)The Deep Well Laura Creedle not for sale; 4) Ilaria or the conquest of disobedience by Gabriella Zalapi Advacance Reader Proof Not for sale; 5)Abundance by Hafeez Lakhani on sale May 2026; 6) The Adjunct a novel by Maria Adelman on sale 3/31/2026 7) We Survived the Night by Julian Brave NoiseCat
The Ultimate New Mexico United Fans dream come true! The BTS package includes four tickets to the match, a NMU jersey for each guest, pre-match tour at the lab, early entrance, exclusive on-field access during warm-ups, player walk-outs and pre-match festivities, and access to the United Deck.
Appaloosa 2 by Mateo Romero, award-winning Native American artist. Print measures 30in high by 22in wide https://www.mateoromerostudio.com/bio
Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Vijay Singh autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.
Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Morgan Pressel autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.
Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Lorena Ochoa autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.
Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Hunter Mahan autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.
Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Anna Rawson autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.
Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Annika Sorenstam autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.
Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Carmilo Villegas autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.
16x20 matted print by artist Ginny Hogan.
16x20 matted print by artist Ginny Hogan
16x20 matted print by Ginny Hogan
16x20 matted print by Ginny Hogan
16x20 matted print by Ginny Hogan
Callaway Tour Authentic golf bag. Autographed by Notah Begay III.
