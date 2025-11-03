The Notah Begay III Foundation Inc

NB3 Foundation's Fall Silent Auction

290 Prairie Star Rd, Bernalillo, NM 87004, USA

Autographed NB3 New Mexico Grande Slam Pin Flag item
$200

Signed by Jacoby Elsbury and Notah Begay III at the 2022 NB3 New Mexico Grande Slam.

Authentic Handmade Native American Bow and Arrow set item
$120

Handmade by a Native American craftsman from Tamaya, this beautiful bow and arrow set will complement any home. Bow measures 39 inches.

Bookworks Advance Reader Bundle item
$50

$20 Bookworks gift card and six advance reader copies. 1) The Exes by Leodora Darlington release date 2/3/2026; 2)A Sociopath's Guide to a Successful Marriage by M.K. Oliver release date 1/1/2026; 3)The Deep Well Laura Creedle not for sale; 4) Ilaria or the conquest of disobedience by Gabriella Zalapi Advacance Reader Proof Not for sale; 5)Abundance by Hafeez Lakhani on sale May 2026; 6) The Adjunct a novel by Maria Adelman on sale 3/31/2026 7) We Survived the Night by Julian Brave NoiseCat

Behind the Shield Package item
$800

The Ultimate New Mexico United Fans dream come true! The BTS package includes four tickets to the match, a NMU jersey for each guest, pre-match tour at the lab, early entrance, exclusive on-field access during warm-ups, player walk-outs and pre-match festivities, and access to the United Deck.

Monotype print by Mateo Romero item
$400

Appaloosa 2 by Mateo Romero, award-winning Native American artist. Print measures 30in high by 22in wide https://www.mateoromerostudio.com/bio

Vijay Singh Autographed Hat item
$30

Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Vijay Singh autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.

Morgan Pressel Autographed Hat item
$20

Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Morgan Pressel autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.

Lorena Ochoa Autographed Hat item
$20

Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Lorena Ochoa autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.

Hunter Mahan Autographed Hat item
$30

Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Hunter Mahan autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.

Anna Rawson Autographed Hat item
$20

Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Anna Rawson autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.

Annika Sorenstam Autographed Hat item
$30

Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Annika Sorenstam autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.

Carmilo Villegas Autographed Hat item
$20

Signed at the 2010 NB3 Challenge in Oneida, NY, grab this Carmilo Villegas autographed hat. Hat is embroidered with the Notah Begay III Foundation logo.

"Spirit of the Wolf" print by Ginny Hogan item
$30

16x20 matted print by artist Ginny Hogan.

"Bison Spirits" print by Ginny Hogan item
$30

16x20 matted print by artist Ginny Hogan

"Another Family Reunion" item
$30

16x20 matted print by Ginny Hogan

"Rock Art Medley" item
$30

16x20 matted print by Ginny Hogan

"Big White" item
$30

16x20 matted print by Ginny Hogan

Notah Begay III Golf Bag *autographed item
$350

Callaway Tour Authentic golf bag. Autographed by Notah Begay III.

