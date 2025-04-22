NBBA World Series Game of the Day Live Stream Sponsorship Opportunities
Beep Baseball Booster Club
$100
No expiration
This level includes website and social media posting recognition.
Beep Baseball Fan Club
$250
No expiration
This level includes a website promo, 2 social media posting recognitions, and 2 30 second live stream broadcast reads in an early tournament feature game of the day.
Beep Baseball Homerun Club
$500
No expiration
This level includes a website promo, 3 social media posting recognitions, and 2 30 second live stream broadcast reads in both an early and prime feature game of the day which may include the all-womens, undefeated, semi, or final game.
Beep Baseball All-Star Club
$1,000
No expiration
This level includes a website promo, 6 social media posting recognitions, and 1 30 second live stream broadcast read in all feature games of the day plus the option to be the Title Sponsor of one of the prime games of the week including the all-womens, undefeated, semi, or final game.
