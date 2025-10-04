NBEL 3rd Quarter Dues Payment Portal

$84.00 Annually - $21.00 / Quarter





LIFE MEMBER: Any member of this club who has maintained Active membership as a Lion for twenty (20) or more years and has rendered outstanding service to this club, his / her community, or this Association; or any member who is critically ill; or any member of this club who has maintained such active membership for fifteen (15) or more years and is at least 70 years of age may be granted Life Membership in this club upon:

(1) recommendation of this club to the association,

(2) payment to Lions Clubs International a one-time fee as specified in the associations Constitution and By-Laws by this club in lieu of all future dues to the association, and

(3) approval by the International Board of Directors. Nothing herein shall prevent this club from charging a Life Member such dues as it shall deem proper.

A Life Member shall have all privileges of active membership so long as he / she fulfills all obligations thereof.

A Life Member who desires to relocate and receive an invitation to join another Lions club shall automatically become a Life Member of said club.