NBHS BAND CAR SHOW

About this event
All cars, domestic and foreign that do not fit into one of the predefined classes.
All trucks, domestic and foreign that do not fit into one of the predefined classes.
All motorcycles, domestic and foreign including Custom Builds, Cruisers, Sport Bikes and Choppers. Anything with less than 4 wheels...from a Harley Davidson to a Polaris Slingshot.
All vehicles manufactured between 1915-1948. These cars represent the early days of automotive history and are prized for their craftsmanship, historical value, and design aesthetics.
All vehicles manufactured between 1949-1965 representing a blend of nostalgic design, engineering innovation, and cultural significance from their era. They are prized for their style, character, and historical value, often bridging the gap between antique and modern vehicles.
The Corvette has become widely known as America's Sports Car. Automotive News wrote that after being featured in the early 1960s television show Route 66, the Corvette became synonymous with freedom and adventure, ultimately becoming both the most successful concept car in history and the most popular sports car in history.
A high-performance vehicle, typically a mid-sized American car from 1966 to present, equipped with a powerful V8 engine and designed for straight-line speed and aggressive performance. Muscle cars are known for their bold styling, throaty exhaust notes, and their role in defining American car culture.
One of the most distinguishable vehicles on the road today. Manufactured since 1945 there are millions on the road today with an endless number of enhancements and upgrades. Jeeps have become so popular the deserve a class of their own.
Any vehicle entered by a teen.
Anything gliding on the water.
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