NBMBAA - Austin's Members Only Shop

Description The Meta Quest Pro VR headset is a virtual reality and mixed reality headset that can be used on its own without a computer. It requires a compatible iOS or Android device and the free Meta Quest app to set up. This offer includes One Meta Quest Pro VR headset Two Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers One charging dock, one headset charging cable, one controller charging cable, and one power adapter Accessories: Two stylus tips, two partial light blockers, one cable clip, one protective cover, one cleaning cloth, and two wrist straps A one-year warranty You can use Meta Quest Pro VR headsets to Provide immersive virtual reality experiences to staff, volunteers, and constituents Work, create, and collaborate in the virtual world while still seeing your physical surroundings with mixed reality passthrough technology Build staff skills with immersive learning and training Hardware Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+/865 Display LCD with local dimming and quantum dot; 1,800 x 1,920 resolution per eye Storage: 256 GB Battery life: 1.5 to 3 hours Weight: 25 ounces See the official specifications at the Meta Quest website.

Description The Meta Quest Pro VR headset is a virtual reality and mixed reality headset that can be used on its own without a computer. It requires a compatible iOS or Android device and the free Meta Quest app to set up. This offer includes One Meta Quest Pro VR headset Two Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers One charging dock, one headset charging cable, one controller charging cable, and one power adapter Accessories: Two stylus tips, two partial light blockers, one cable clip, one protective cover, one cleaning cloth, and two wrist straps A one-year warranty You can use Meta Quest Pro VR headsets to Provide immersive virtual reality experiences to staff, volunteers, and constituents Work, create, and collaborate in the virtual world while still seeing your physical surroundings with mixed reality passthrough technology Build staff skills with immersive learning and training Hardware Specifications Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+/865 Display LCD with local dimming and quantum dot; 1,800 x 1,920 resolution per eye Storage: 256 GB Battery life: 1.5 to 3 hours Weight: 25 ounces See the official specifications at the Meta Quest website.

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