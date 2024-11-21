NBMBAA - Austin's Members Only Shop

Description
The Meta Quest Pro VR headset is a virtual reality and mixed reality headset that can be used on its own without a computer. It requires a compatible iOS or Android device and the free Meta Quest app to set up.
This offer includes
One Meta Quest Pro VR headset
Two Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers
One charging dock, one headset charging cable, one controller charging cable, and one power adapter
Accessories: Two stylus tips, two partial light blockers, one cable clip, one protective cover, one cleaning cloth, and two wrist straps
A one-year warranty
You can use Meta Quest Pro VR headsets to
Provide immersive virtual reality experiences to staff, volunteers, and constituents
Work, create, and collaborate in the virtual world while still seeing your physical surroundings with mixed reality passthrough technology
Build staff skills with immersive learning and training
Hardware Specifications
Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+/865
Display
LCD with local dimming and quantum dot; 1,800 x 1,920 resolution per eye
Storage:
256 GB
Battery life:
1.5 to 3 hours
Weight:
25 ounces
See the official specifications at the Meta Quest website.
Description
The Meta Quest Pro VR headset is a virtual reality and mixed reality headset that can be used on its own without a computer. It requires a compatible iOS or Android device and the free Meta Quest app to set up.
This offer includes
One Meta Quest Pro VR headset
Two Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers
One charging dock, one headset charging cable, one controller charging cable, and one power adapter
Accessories: Two stylus tips, two partial light blockers, one cable clip, one protective cover, one cleaning cloth, and two wrist straps
A one-year warranty
You can use Meta Quest Pro VR headsets to
Provide immersive virtual reality experiences to staff, volunteers, and constituents
Work, create, and collaborate in the virtual world while still seeing your physical surroundings with mixed reality passthrough technology
Build staff skills with immersive learning and training
Hardware Specifications
Processor:
Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2+/865
Display
LCD with local dimming and quantum dot; 1,800 x 1,920 resolution per eye
Storage:
256 GB
Battery life:
1.5 to 3 hours
Weight:
25 ounces
See the official specifications at the Meta Quest website.
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