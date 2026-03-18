NBMBAA DFW Chapter Annual Local Chapter Membership Dues

Professional Membership is designed for individuals who are actively engaged in the workforce or operating as entrepreneurs and are no longer enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program.

This includes:

Full-time and part-time professionals across all industries

Entrepreneurs, business owners, and independent consultants

Individuals in career transition who are not currently enrolled in a college or university

Individuals who have completed their undergraduate or graduate education

Professional Membership is intended for those seeking to advance their careers, expand their professional network, and engage in leadership and community impact opportunities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter.