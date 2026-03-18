National Black MBA Association Dallas Fort Worth Chapter

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National Black MBA Association Dallas Fort Worth Chapter

About the memberships

NBMBAA DFW Chapter Annual Local Chapter Membership Dues

Professional
$125

Valid until April 6, 2027

Professional Membership is designed for individuals who are actively engaged in the workforce or operating as entrepreneurs and are no longer enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program.

This includes:

  • Full-time and part-time professionals across all industries
  • Entrepreneurs, business owners, and independent consultants
  • Individuals in career transition who are not currently enrolled in a college or university
  • Individuals who have completed their undergraduate or graduate education

Professional Membership is intended for those seeking to advance their careers, expand their professional network, and engage in leadership and community impact opportunities within the Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter.

Collegiate (Undergrad or Grad)
$30

Valid until April 6, 2027

Collegiate Membership is reserved for individuals who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree.

To qualify:

  • The individual must be actively enrolled at the time of registration
  • Enrollment must be verifiable through the National Student Clearinghouse

Collegiate Membership is designed to support students in their academic and early career journey by providing access to mentorship, professional development, and networking opportunities.

🔹 Enrollment Verification & Compliance Policy

All individuals who register for Collegiate Membership are subject to enrollment verification through the National Student Clearinghouse.

  • If a member’s enrollment cannot be verified within 30 days of registration, their membership will be temporarily suspended
  • Suspended members will have an additional 30 days to upgrade to Professional Membership to maintain active status

If no action is taken within this timeframe:

  • The Collegiate Membership will be canceled
  • A refund will be issued minus a $10 processing fee
  • Refunds will be provided via check and mailed to the address submitted during registration

🔹 Important Notes

  • It is the member’s responsibility to ensure their enrollment information is accurate and up to date at the time of registration
  • Members who anticipate verification challenges are encouraged to proactively contact the Membership Team for support: [email protected]

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