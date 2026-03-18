NBMBAA DFW Chapter Annual Local Chapter Membership Dues

Collegiate Membership is reserved for individuals who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree.
To qualify:
- The individual must be actively enrolled at the time of registration
- Enrollment must be verifiable through the National Student Clearinghouse
Collegiate Membership is designed to support students in their academic and early career journey by providing access to mentorship, professional development, and networking opportunities.
🔹 Enrollment Verification & Compliance Policy
All individuals who register for Collegiate Membership are subject to enrollment verification through the National Student Clearinghouse.
- If a member’s enrollment cannot be verified within 30 days of registration, their membership will be temporarily suspended
- Suspended members will have an additional 30 days to upgrade to Professional Membership to maintain active status
If no action is taken within this timeframe:
- The Collegiate Membership will be canceled
- A refund will be issued minus a $10 processing fee
- Refunds will be provided via check and mailed to the address submitted during registration
🔹 Important Notes
- It is the member’s responsibility to ensure their enrollment information is accurate and up to date at the time of registration
- Members who anticipate verification challenges are encouraged to proactively contact the Membership Team for support: [email protected]
Collegiate Membership is reserved for individuals who are currently enrolled in an accredited college or university pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree.
To qualify:
- The individual must be actively enrolled at the time of registration
- Enrollment must be verifiable through the National Student Clearinghouse
Collegiate Membership is designed to support students in their academic and early career journey by providing access to mentorship, professional development, and networking opportunities.
🔹 Enrollment Verification & Compliance Policy
All individuals who register for Collegiate Membership are subject to enrollment verification through the National Student Clearinghouse.
- If a member’s enrollment cannot be verified within 30 days of registration, their membership will be temporarily suspended
- Suspended members will have an additional 30 days to upgrade to Professional Membership to maintain active status
If no action is taken within this timeframe:
- The Collegiate Membership will be canceled
- A refund will be issued minus a $10 processing fee
- Refunds will be provided via check and mailed to the address submitted during registration
🔹 Important Notes
- It is the member’s responsibility to ensure their enrollment information is accurate and up to date at the time of registration
- Members who anticipate verification challenges are encouraged to proactively contact the Membership Team for support: [email protected]