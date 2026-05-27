New Braunfels Police Officers Association Charities

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New Braunfels Police Officers Association Charities

About this event

NBPOA 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament 2026

180 Golf Course Rd

New Braunfels, TX 78130, USA

Individual Entry
$100
Entry for one golfer
Team of 4 players
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Entry for a team of four golfers
Title Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
INCLUDES: - Company name/logo on banners and displayed on course - Sponsorship recognition and logo display on website and social media - Tournament registration for team of four - Recognition during banquet - Any special requests from you that we can make possible during tournament day
Platinum Sponsor
$500
INCLUDES: - Company name/logo on banners - Sponsorship recognition and logo display on website and social media - Recognition during banquet
Hole Sponsor
$150
INCLUDES: - Company name presented at a hole tee box - Opportunity for company to present materials or promotions at sponsored hole
Add a donation for New Braunfels Police Officers Association Charities

$

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