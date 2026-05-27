NBPOA 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament 2026

INCLUDES: - Company name/logo on banners and displayed on course - Sponsorship recognition and logo display on website and social media - Tournament registration for team of four - Recognition during banquet - Any special requests from you that we can make possible during tournament day

INCLUDES: - Company name/logo on banners and displayed on course - Sponsorship recognition and logo display on website and social media - Tournament registration for team of four - Recognition during banquet - Any special requests from you that we can make possible during tournament day

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