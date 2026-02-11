NBZ Zumbathon

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About this event
Dance your way to fitness while supporting NBZ Scholarship Initiative!
Time: Mar 26, 2026 06:45 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89148933284?pwd=kbRqKOCurwXNhPvlC9ImcHUyUVNRWL.1
Meeting ID: 891 4893 3284
Passcode: 023130
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One tap mobile
+16469313860,,89148933284#,,,,*023130# US
+19292056099,,89148933284#,,,,*023130# US (New York)
Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/89148933284/invitations?signature=20bTNiNU2yhxM0xy2z_1HUyD73boD_JC6JUzKNIf8J0
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