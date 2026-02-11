Hosted by

Zeta Phi Beta Nu Beta Zeta Chapter

About this event

NBZ Zumbathon

170 W A Jenkins Rd

Elizabethtown, KY 42701, USA

General Admission
$10

Dance your way to fitness while supporting NBZ Scholarship Initiative!

Virtual
$10

Time: Mar 26, 2026 06:45 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89148933284?pwd=kbRqKOCurwXNhPvlC9ImcHUyUVNRWL.1

Meeting ID: 891 4893 3284
Passcode: 023130

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One tap mobile
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Join instructions
https://us06web.zoom.us/meetings/89148933284/invitations?signature=20bTNiNU2yhxM0xy2z_1HUyD73boD_JC6JUzKNIf8J0

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