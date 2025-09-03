NC Midwives' Silent Auction 2025

Mail or pick up at 6301 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte, NC 28216
Starting bid
This breathtaking hand-made sterling silver necklace of the gravid mother was created by Matt Willig, a jeweler in Western North Carolina. Don't miss out on this one of a kind piece valued at $125!!
Starting bid
Choose from one of Mercy in Action's 15 high-quality online continuing education courses with MEAC-CEUs. Approximate value $119
Starting bid
A deck of 40 positive affirmations and beautiful artwork to empower you through pregnancy & birth.
These affirmations and images will remind you that you’re capable, connected, and powerful. You are in full bloom!
A beautiful gift for the pregnant woman in your life (especially if that woman is yourself!)
Cards are 3.5” x 5” and come in a beautiful sturdy box.
Starting bid
A deck of 40 positive affirmations and beautiful artwork to empower you through pregnancy & birth.
These affirmations and images will remind you that you’re capable, connected, and powerful. You are in full bloom!
A beautiful gift for the pregnant woman in your life (especially if that woman is yourself!)
Cards are 3.5” x 5” and come in a beautiful sturdy box.
Starting bid
The perfect bundle for new parents! This virtual or in-person one-hour consultation with Birth-Empowered.com is tailored to the needs of the expectant family. Learn to:
Your birth consultant, Karen Wallace is a mother of nine and a Bradley®Childbirth educator for over 25 years with degrees in sociology, curriculum, and teaching.
Over $100 value
Starting bid
Would you like to take fun, informative, interactive classes taught by a husband/wife team?
Do you want classes taught by a couple who has taugh together for over 20 years?
Jeff gives the perspective of the coach and father, while Karen has personally given birth 9 times using Bradley® techniques.
Value $449
Starting bid
Value: $186
Starting bid
Stay at beautiful Camp Canaan in Rock Hill, SC
Friday - Sunday, meals and lodging included!
Don't miss your chance to experience this iconic fun-filled weekend of activities, workshops, food, and fellowship with those in the field of birth work.
MEAC CEUs are applied to Saturday and Sunday sessions.
Value: $750
Starting bid
A set of two prints that are an ode to your beautiful body.
***
8”x10” printed on thick matte card-stock paper.
Value $48.00
Starting bid
Complimentary Registration to the GOLD Midwifery Online Conference 2026 with 4 GOLD Conference Add-On Lecture Packs, and
1 Year GOLD Annual Membership
(US$555 Value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!