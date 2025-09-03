Sales closed

NC Midwives' Silent Auction 2025

Pick-up location

Mail or pick up at 6301 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte, NC 28216

Pregnancy Necklace by Matt Willig Designs
$75

Starting bid

This breathtaking hand-made sterling silver necklace of the gravid mother was created by Matt Willig, a jeweler in Western North Carolina. Don't miss out on this one of a kind piece valued at $125!!

Mercy in Action Online Continuing Education Course
$50

Starting bid

Choose from one of Mercy in Action's 15 high-quality online continuing education courses with MEAC-CEUs. Approximate value $119

Studio Marilyn Birth & Pregnancy Affirmation Deck
$15

Starting bid

A deck of 40 positive affirmations and beautiful artwork to empower you through pregnancy & birth.

These affirmations and images will remind you that you’re capable, connected, and powerful. You are in full bloom!

A beautiful gift for the pregnant woman in your life (especially if that woman is yourself!)


Cards are 3.5” x 5” and come in a beautiful sturdy box.

Studio Marilyn Birth & Pregnancy Affirmation Deck (Copy)
$15

Starting bid

One Hour Birth Consultation & Babies Are Not Pizzas Onsie
$40

Starting bid

The perfect bundle for new parents! This virtual or in-person one-hour consultation with Birth-Empowered.com is tailored to the needs of the expectant family. Learn to:

  • Design a birth plan
  • Effectively communication with your birth team
  • Hire a birth professional
  • And more!

Your birth consultant, Karen Wallace is a mother of nine and a Bradley®Childbirth educator for over 25 years with degrees in sociology, curriculum, and teaching.


Over $100 value

Live Virtual Bradley® Class 10-Week Series
$100

Starting bid

Would you like to take fun, informative, interactive classes taught by a husband/wife team?

Do you want classes taught by a couple who has taugh together for over 20 years?

Jeff gives the perspective of the coach and father, while Karen has personally given birth 9 times using Bradley® techniques.

Value $449

3 months - Evidence Based Birth® Professional membership
$50

Starting bid

You get immediate access to: 

  • Our flagship 6-week course on “How to Help Families Get Evidence Based Care.”
  • Courses with up to 27 contact hours for nurses, physicians, doulas, CNMs, CMs, CPMs, and childbirth educators
  • Live monthly training sessions on hot topics in the field, offering contact hours
  • Specialty calls on topics important to the birth community that are recorded for you to view at anytime
  • An exclusive library of printer-friendly PDFs to share with your clients
  • A supportive community for asking questions and sharing challenges, struggles, and success stories!
  • Access to the Research Team in our Circle Community Space
  • Priority customer support from Team EBB

Value: $186

Carolina Birth Junkies Annual Retreat - Full Scholarship
$200

Starting bid

Stay at beautiful Camp Canaan in Rock Hill, SC

Friday - Sunday, meals and lodging included!

Don't miss your chance to experience this iconic fun-filled weekend of activities, workshops, food, and fellowship with those in the field of birth work.

MEAC CEUs are applied to Saturday and Sunday sessions.


Value: $750

Studio Marilyn Body Love Art Prints
$20

Starting bid

A set of two prints that are an ode to your beautiful body.

***

8”x10” printed on thick matte card-stock paper.

Value $48.00

GOLD Midwifery Online Conference Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Complimentary Registration to the GOLD Midwifery Online Conference 2026 with 4 GOLD Conference Add-On Lecture Packs, and

1 Year GOLD Annual Membership

(US$555 Value)

