NC Gathering 2/27-3/2

Ticket price covers cacao ceremony, drum circle, honey ceremonies, spirit and heart medicine ceremonies, as well lodging Thursday thru Sunday. All attendees are asked to bring food to share as well as a song, poem or story to offer.
Ticket price covers cacao ceremony, drum circle, honey ceremonies, spirit and heart medicine ceremonies, as well lodging Thursday thru Sunday. All attendees are asked to bring food to share as well as a song, poem or story to offer.
Non-AEP member
$325
Ticket price covers cacao ceremony, drum circle, honey ceremonies, spirit and heart medicine ceremonies, as well lodging Thursday thru Sunday. All attendees are asked to bring food to share as well as a song, poem or story to offer.
Ticket price covers cacao ceremony, drum circle, honey ceremonies, spirit and heart medicine ceremonies, as well lodging Thursday thru Sunday. All attendees are asked to bring food to share as well as a song, poem or story to offer.
Add a donation for Whole&True
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!