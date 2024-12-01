NC Palestinian-American Leadership Inc's Silent Auction

Discover the timeless elegance of the original Palestinian Kufiya, the only one of its kind made in Palestine. Today, it stands as the ultimate emblem of the Palestinian revolution and the unwavering spirit of the Palestinian people. From
Discover the timeless elegance of the original Palestinian Kufiya, the only one of its kind made in Palestine. Today, it stands as the ultimate emblem of the Palestinian revolution and the unwavering spirit of the Palestinian people. From
Sumud Palestinian Flag
$35
Sumud Stories is humbled to offer the first branded Palestinian flags made in Palestine, addressing historical restrictions where displaying a Palestinian flag could lead to imprisonment. With the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, these legal constraints were lifted, but local factories still hesitated to produce the flags due to fear of retaliation. To circumvent these risks, Sumud Stories decentralized production. The cutting and quality control of the textiles are done in a textile factory in Beit Jala, while the actual assembly is carried out by Palestinian women at home in the Dheisheh and Aida refugee camps in Bethlehem. This approach not only ensures safety and supports local craftsmanship but also empowers women economically and socially within their communities.
The Israeli occupation nevertheless makes every effort to purge the Palestinian flag from all of the territories of Palestine. This is because what the Palestinian flag represents is a danger to the Israeli apartheid. Among all of the Middle Eastern flags that display the Pan-Arab colours, the Palestinian flag is overall the most identical to the flag of the historic Arab Revolt against the Ottoman empire. And still today, the Palestinian flag represents far more than its geographical boundaries, as it has steadily become a global symbol of revolution.
HANDMADE IN PALESTINE
Flag Olive Branch
$300
'Resistance Flag'
This painting captures the unwavering resistance of the beautiful people of Palestine. Their courage inspires the ordinary person to overcome hardships through 'tawakul', God consciousness, and to trust in God's plan.
The texture in the paint symbolizes the veins of the people that pulse life into the kuffiya... into the resistance. Every layer of paint and olive branch embodies the collective energy, lifeblood, and spirit of the people involved in the struggle... You ARE the resistance.
Kuffiyeh Rose Painting
$300
'Bloom In Hope'
This painting was inspired by a video I saw a few weeks ago that stuck with me. It was of a young Palestinian boy selling roses in the streets of Gaza. He was asked why he was doing that to which he replied... "to bring happiness to the people who need it." This painting is a beautiful reminder to never underestimate the power and impact of small acts of kindness.
