NC Palestinian-American Leadership Inc's Silent Auction

Sumud Stories is humbled to offer the first branded Palestinian flags made in Palestine, addressing historical restrictions where displaying a Palestinian flag could lead to imprisonment. With the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, these legal constraints were lifted, but local factories still hesitated to produce the flags due to fear of retaliation. To circumvent these risks, Sumud Stories decentralized production. The cutting and quality control of the textiles are done in a textile factory in Beit Jala, while the actual assembly is carried out by Palestinian women at home in the Dheisheh and Aida refugee camps in Bethlehem. This approach not only ensures safety and supports local craftsmanship but also empowers women economically and socially within their communities. The Israeli occupation nevertheless makes every effort to purge the Palestinian flag from all of the territories of Palestine. This is because what the Palestinian flag represents is a danger to the Israeli apartheid. Among all of the Middle Eastern flags that display the Pan-Arab colours, the Palestinian flag is overall the most identical to the flag of the historic Arab Revolt against the Ottoman empire. And still today, the Palestinian flag represents far more than its geographical boundaries, as it has steadily become a global symbol of revolution. HANDMADE IN PALESTINE

