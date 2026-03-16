NC Public Schools “Achieving Educational Excellence”

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About this event
Join Turning Everything Around for a powerful community conversation about the future of our schools.
We are honored to welcome NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green, who will share insights on the current state of public education in North Carolina, his vision for strengthening our schools, and how communities can work together to ensure North Carolina’s schools are among the best in the nation.
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