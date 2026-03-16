Turning Everything Around

Hosted by

Turning Everything Around

About this event

NC Public Schools “Achieving Educational Excellence”

3223 Yanceyville St

Greensboro, NC 27405, USA

Achieving Educational Excellence
Free

Join Turning Everything Around for a powerful community conversation about the future of our schools.


We are honored to welcome NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green, who will share insights on the current state of public education in North Carolina, his vision for strengthening our schools, and how communities can work together to ensure North Carolina’s schools are among the best in the nation.


Add a donation for Turning Everything Around

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!