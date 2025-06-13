rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Active Member: A health educator who possesses one or more of the following Characteristics: 1. A professional with a graduate or undergraduate degree in health education. 2. A professional who is employed or functioning in a health education capacity. 3. An individual with a professional education and experience as a health educator, who has been employed in the health field for at least one year. 4. A faculty member of a health education program.
Student Member - A person enrolled full or part-time in a graduate or undergraduate health education program.
Emeritus Member - An active member in good standing upon retirement. Honorary Member - A person who is not a health educator but whose contributions to the field of health education or to public health in general entitle them to special recognition by the Chapter. Sustaining Member - An agency or organization devoting, as part of its business activity, a significant portion of its time to advancing the health of the public.
