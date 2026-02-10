North Carolina Lions Foundation Inc.

North Carolina Lions Foundation Inc.

NC Waters

7062 Camp Dogwood Dr

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673, USA

Room Monday 4/6/2026 Check in 2pm- 5pm
$125


Each room has 2 double beds. Mini fridge and private bath.

. --Late arrivals on request- call 828-478-2135 ext. 250 for info.

Duplex Monday 4/6/2026
$225


Each duplex has two bedrooms. One bedroom has a king bed. The second bedroom has 2 double beds. Living room and with kitchenette area. Bathroom and private porch. Limited availability. . --Late arrivals on request- call 828-478-2135 ext. 250 for info.

Room - Tuesday 4/7/2026
$125

Each room has 2 double beds. Mini fridge and private bath.

. --Late arrivals on request- call 828-478-2135 ext. 250 for info.

Duplex Tuesday 4/7/2026
$225

Each duplex has two bedrooms. One bedroom has a king bed. The second bedroom has 2 double beds. Living room and with kitchenette area. Bathroom and private porch. Limited availability. . --Late arrivals on request- call 828-478-2135 ext. 250 for info.

Wednesday Room 4/8/2026
$125

Each room has 2 double beds. Mini fridge and private bath.

. --Late arrivals on request- call 828-478-2135 ext. 250 for info.

Duplex Wednesday 4/8/2026
$225

Each duplex has two bedrooms. One bedroom has a king bed. The second bedroom has 2 double beds. Living room and with kitchenette area. Bathroom and private porch. Limited availability. . --Late arrivals on request- call 828-478-2135 ext. 250 for info.

Room Thursday 4/9/2026
$125

Each room has 2 double beds. Mini fridge and private bath.

Check out is at or before 11 am on Friday 4.10.2026

Duplex Thursday 4/9/2026
$225

Each duplex has two bedrooms. One bedroom has a king bed. The second bedroom has 2 double beds. Living room and with kitchenette area. Bathroom and private porch. Limited availability. . Check out is at or before 11 am Friday 4.10.2026

