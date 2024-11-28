NATIONAL COALITION OF 100 BLACK WOMEN, INC. FORT WORTH METROPOLITAN CHAPTER

Hosted by

NATIONAL COALITION OF 100 BLACK WOMEN, INC. FORT WORTH METROPOLITAN CHAPTER

About this event

NC100BW Signature Event- 2025 Vendor Registration

13765 Southern Oaks Dr

Burleson, TX 76028

Vendor Table
$150
Vendors are to use designated entry and exit locations. Black table linens will be provided. All vendors must arrive by 4pm and be set up by 5:30pm. Vendors arriving after 5pm will not be admitted. No exceptions and no refunds will be issued. Professional attire expected. Venue will provide 6ft tables.
Add a donation for NATIONAL COALITION OF 100 BLACK WOMEN, INC. FORT WORTH METROPOLITAN CHAPTER

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!