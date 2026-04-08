College World Golf Championships Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

College World Golf Championships Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2026 NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships

2100 Costa Del Mar Rd

Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA

NCAA Men's All-Session Ticket
$48

Access for all six competition days for the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Friday - 5/29 - NCAA Men's Stroke Play
$10

One day access to the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Saturday - 5/30 - NCAA Men's Stroke Play
$10

One day access to the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Sunday - 5/31 - NCAA Men's Stroke Play
$10

One day access to the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Monday - 6/1 - NCAA Men's Stroke Play (Top 15)
$10

One day access to the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Tuesday - 6/2 - NCAA Men's Match Play
$10

One day access to the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

Wednesday - 6/3 - NCAA Men's National Championship
$10

One day access to the NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa

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