North Country Arts Council

Offered by

North Country Arts Council

About the memberships

NCAC Donations and Support

Student Membership
$15

Valid until July 7, 2027

K-12 student membership (proof of enrollment/homeschooling may be requested)

Individual Membership
$35

Valid until July 7, 2027

General membership

Artist Membership
$45

Valid until July 7, 2027

Membership for artists who will receive additional member benefits, including discounted registration for events, event advertisements for the NCAC newsletter (up to five), artist directory, discounted jury fees

Family Membership
$50

Valid until July 7, 2027

Membership for up to two adults and unlimited children (18 years and under)

Friend of the NCAC Membership
$100

Valid until July 7, 2027

Friend donor level

Arts Organization
$100

Valid until July 7, 2027

Arts organizations (non-profit and for profit)

Non-Profit Organization
$100

Valid until July 7, 2027

Non-profit charitable organization

Business Member
$125

Valid until July 7, 2027

For-profit business member

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