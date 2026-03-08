NCAC Donations and Support

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About the memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
K-12 student membership (proof of enrollment/homeschooling may be requested)
Valid until July 7, 2027
General membership
Valid until July 7, 2027
Membership for artists who will receive additional member benefits, including discounted registration for events, event advertisements for the NCAC newsletter (up to five), artist directory, discounted jury fees
Valid until July 7, 2027
Membership for up to two adults and unlimited children (18 years and under)
Valid until July 7, 2027
Friend donor level
Valid until July 7, 2027
Arts organizations (non-profit and for profit)
Valid until July 7, 2027
Non-profit charitable organization
Valid until July 7, 2027
For-profit business member
$
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