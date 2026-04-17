American Legion Riders Chapter 523

Hosted by

American Legion Riders Chapter 523

About this event

NC American Legion Legacy Run in Memory of Jack Ward

Greenville - Harrisburg

North Carolina

Day 1 - Rider (Greenville to Fayetteville)
$25

Pre-Registration is required. Must be an American Legion Family member to purchase this ticket. Registration closes June 15th at 5:00PM. REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE AVAIALABLE DAY OF THE EVENT

Day 2 - Rider (Fayetteville to Harrisburg)
$25

Pre-Registration is required. Must be an American Legion Family member to purchase this ticket. Registration closes June 15th at 5:00PM. REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE AVAIALABLE DAY OF THE EVENT

Day 1 - Passenger (Greenville to Fayetteville)
$15

Pre-Registration is required. Registration closes June 15th at 5:00PM

REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE AVAIALABLE DAY OF THE EVENT

Day 2 -Passenger (Fayetteville to Harrisburg)
$15

Pre-Registration is required. Registration closes June 15th at 5:00PM

REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE AVAIALABLE DAY OF THE EVENT

Supporter
Pay what you can

If you would like to donate to the VCF but are unable to participate in this ride, you can donate here. No membership required to donate.

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