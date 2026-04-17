NC American Legion Legacy Run in Memory of Jack Ward

About this event
North Carolina
Pre-Registration is required. Must be an American Legion Family member to purchase this ticket. Registration closes June 15th at 5:00PM. REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE AVAIALABLE DAY OF THE EVENT
Pre-Registration is required. Must be an American Legion Family member to purchase this ticket. Registration closes June 15th at 5:00PM. REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE AVAIALABLE DAY OF THE EVENT
Pre-Registration is required. Registration closes June 15th at 5:00PM
REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE AVAIALABLE DAY OF THE EVENT
Pre-Registration is required. Registration closes June 15th at 5:00PM
REGISTRATION WILL NOT BE AVAIALABLE DAY OF THE EVENT
If you would like to donate to the VCF but are unable to participate in this ride, you can donate here. No membership required to donate.
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