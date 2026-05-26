NCBW 2026 Community Game Day Raffle

About this raffle
🏈 COMMUNITY GAME DAY RAFFLE 🏈
Support the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter for your chance to WIN the ultimate football experience!
🎟 Prize Includes:
• 2 Lower-Level Tickets to Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks
• Entry to the Official All-You-Can-Eat Tailgate Experience
• Food, beer, seltzers & soft drinks included
• Community fellowship, football & unforgettable energy
🔥 Prize Value: $400+
Raffle ticket purchases are not tax-deductible charitable contributions.
All proceeds support 2026–2027 chapter programming, chapter development, leadership initiatives, and community impact efforts led by NCBW Phoenix. One game. One community. One unforgettable experience. 🖤💛
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