NCBW 2026 Community Game Day Raffle

🏈 COMMUNITY GAME DAY RAFFLE 🏈

Support the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter for your chance to WIN the ultimate football experience!



🎟 Prize Includes:

• 2 Lower-Level Tickets to Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

• Entry to the Official All-You-Can-Eat Tailgate Experience

• Food, beer, seltzers & soft drinks included

• Community fellowship, football & unforgettable energy



🔥 Prize Value: $400+



Raffle ticket purchases are not tax-deductible charitable contributions.



All proceeds support 2026–2027 chapter programming, chapter development, leadership initiatives, and community impact efforts led by NCBW Phoenix. One game. One community. One unforgettable experience. 🖤💛