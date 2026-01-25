National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Dallas Metropolitan Chapter

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Dallas Metropolitan Chapter

NCBW Dallas Derby Day: A Crown & Roses Affair 2026

LONE STAR PARK - 1000 Lone Star Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA

Triple Crown Sponsor
$10,000

Premium reserved table for 8 includes:

  • Brief remarks during the program.
  • Top logo placement on event marketing, signage, and sponsor roll.
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on chapter social media and website.
  • Logo recognition at one annual program of choice.
  • Post-event recognition with photo highlights
  • Branded item in guest gift bags (provided by sponsor)
  • Full-Page ad in the official event digital program


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

Rose Garden Sponsor
$5,000

Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement

  • Remarks, signage, and public thank you during the event
  • Name listed on event table
  • Social media and chapter website mention
  • Post-event photo highlights and recognition


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

Jockey Club Sponsor
$3,000

Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement

  • Remarks, signage, and public thank you during the event
  • Name listed on event table
  • Social media and chapter website mention
  • Post-event photo highlights and recognition


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

Derby Day Sponsor
$2,000

Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement

  • Public thank you and acknowledgement during the event
  • Name listed on event table
  • Social media and chapter website mentions
  • Post-event photo highlights and recognition
  • Inclusion of sponsor's Full-Page ad in the official event digital program


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

Reserved Table
$1,000

Table guarantee - 8 tickets

  • Sponsor name listed as a Table Sponsor
  • Thank you public for you during the event


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

1/2 Table Reservation
$500

Guaranteed Group Seating. 4 tickets

General Admission
$125

One (1) ticket.

Raffle Ticket
$10

(1) Raffle Ticket


Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.

Raffle Ticket Bundle #1
$50

(6) Tickets


Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.

Raffle Ticket Bundle #2
$100

(12) Tickets


Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.

