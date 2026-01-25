NCBW Dallas Derby Day: A Crown & Roses Affair (Members Only 2026)

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About this event
Premium reserved table for 8 includes:
Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.
Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.
Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement
Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.
Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.
Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement
Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.
Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.
Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement
Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.
Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.
8 seats; guaranteed group seating.
Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.
4 Tickets; guaranteed group seating.
Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.
Member guest ticket(s).
Limit: Only one (1) ticket may be purchased at this rate per member.
(1) Raffle Ticket
Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.
(6) Tickets
Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.
(12) Tickets
Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.
$
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