National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Dallas Metropolitan Chapter

Hosted by

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Dallas Metropolitan Chapter

About this event

NCBW Dallas Derby Day: A Crown & Roses Affair (Members Only 2026)

1000 Lone Star Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75050, USA

Triple Crown Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Premium reserved table for 8 includes:

  • Brief remarks during the program.
  • Top logo placement on event marketing, signage, and sponsor roll.
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on chapter social media and website.
  • Logo recognition at one annual program of choice.
  • Post-event recognition with photo highlights
  • Branded item in guest gift bags (provided by sponsor)
  • Full-Page ad in the official event digital program

Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

Rose Garden Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement

  • Remarks, signage, and public thank you during the event
  • Name listed on event table
  • Social media and chapter website mention
  • Post-event photo highlights and recognition

Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

Derby Day Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement

  • Remarks, signage, and public thank you during the event
  • Name listed on event table
  • Social media and chapter website mention
  • Post-event photo highlights and recognition

Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

Julep Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 with VIP placement

  • Public thank you and acknowledgement during the event
  • Name listed on event table
  • Social media and chapter website mentions
  • Post-event photo highlights and recognition
  • Inclusion of sponsor's Full-Page ad in the official event digital program

Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.


Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.

Reserved Table (8 seats)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 seats; guaranteed group seating.


Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.


1/2 Table Reservation (4 seats)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets; guaranteed group seating.


Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.

General Admission
$125

Member guest ticket(s).

Member Ticket
$110

Limit: Only one (1) ticket may be purchased at this rate per member.

Raffle Ticket
$10

(1) Raffle Ticket


Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.

Raffle Ticket Bundle #1
$50

(6) Tickets


Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.

Raffle Ticket Bundle #2
$100

(12) Tickets


Please show the zeffy confirmation with your name to the raffle team to get the tickets upon arrival.

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