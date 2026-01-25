NCBW Dallas Derby Day: A Crown & Roses Affair (Members Only 2026)

Premium reserved table for 8 includes:

Brief remarks during the program.

Top logo placement on event marketing, signage, and sponsor roll.

Dedicated sponsor spotlight on chapter social media and website.

Logo recognition at one annual program of choice.

Post-event recognition with photo highlights

Branded item in guest gift bags (provided by sponsor)

Full-Page ad in the official event digital program

Guest names are not required at the time of purchase but will need to be provided prior to the event.





Note: No Refunds, we appreciate your partnership.